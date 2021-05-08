Strange to see father's name in concentrators row: Former owners of Delhi's Khan Chacha restaurant

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: "We are having awkward feelings today as our father's name is unnecessarily being dragged into the controversy, said Mohammaed Saleem, one of the owners of 'Saleem Javed: Rule The Rolls', a fast food restaurant chain based out of Delhi.

Saleem is the younger of the Haji Banda Hasan, who started the famous kebab joint - Khan Chacha in 1972.

During a crackdown against hoarders selling oxygen concentrators, Delhi Police on Friday seized over 100 devices from the Khan Market restaurant - Khan Chacha, a brand which is now owned by restaurateur Navneet Kalra. "We have been getting calls since morning from journalists, friends, and regular customers. We are having awkward feelings seeing our father’s name embroiling in the controversy," Saleem said.

"However, after a long court battle, our family relinquished claim to the title - Khan Chacha - last year in October as we had decided to move on and focus entirely on our new venture - Saleem Javed Rule The Rolls - which was launched in 2017. It was an out of court settlement. Now, we have nothing to do with the name Khan Chacha," he added.

Hasan shifted to the national capital from Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh) in 1960. He stayed in Jama Masjid area of the Walled city and acquired culinary expertise - kebabs, tikkas and Mughlai dishes from an Ustad (master cook).

In the early 1970s, Hasan put a stall in a fair at Pragati Maidan, where he met the owner of a restaurant. Hasan then started selling mutton seekh kebab and chicken tikka in Khan Market thus the name 'Khan Chacha' came into existence.

He later changed locations but continued operating from Khan Market. After a dispute with the property owner in 2009, they entered into a partnership with Kalra a year later and moved to a new location in the market. Following a disagreement in 2016, Kalra and Hasan and his sons parted ways.

Kalra couldn't be reached for the comment. On Friday, Saleem along with his elder brother and partner Mohammed Javed recorded their statement before the police in Lodi Road police station. "We were called to the police station for our statement. We have submitted all documents related to the court cases and settlement. I categorically told the police that we are not associated with the brand Khan Chacha anymore," said Javed.

Besides the NCR, 'Saleem Javed Rule The Rolls' has now outlets in Gujarat and Chandigarh. Javed said that they would open more restaurants in Kerala soon.

"Our customers and patrons including politicians and celebrities have been calling us and posting on social media in our support since morning. We are very grateful to them," he said.