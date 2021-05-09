STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Kejriwal government extends Delhi lockdown till May 17, metro services to remain suspended

The Delhi government had been forced to impose lockdown amid a steep rise in COVID-19 cases on April 20.

Published: 09th May 2021 12:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2021 02:24 PM   |  A+A-

A COVID-19 patient receives free oxygen provided by a Sikh organization, at Indirapuram, Ghaziaba.(Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

A COVID-19 patient receives free oxygen provided by a Sikh organization, at Indirapuram, Ghaziaba.(Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The ongoing lockdown in Delhi will be extended by another week, up to May 17 morning, and metro trains will not operate during the period, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday.

Marriages can only be held at home or court with not more than 20 people, according to an order issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

"There will be a complete prohibition on marriage ceremonies at public places, banquet halls, hotels and similar places during the period," it said.

Kejriwal said although COVID-19 cases have come down in the last few days, but any leniency would squander the gains achieved so far in the current wave of the pandemic.

The Delhi government had been forced to impose lockdown amid a steep rise in COVID-19 cases on April 20.

Although, the cases have come down and positivity rate has reduced from the high of 35 per cent on April 26 to around 23 per cent now, but strictness is needed, he said.

The lockdown scheduled to end at 5 am on Monday will now be extended up to May 17 morning.

The chief minister also said that oxygen supply in Delhi has improved significantly in the last few days.

Vaccination is also going on at a fast pace although there is lack of adequate vaccine stock, Kejriwal said.

The DDMA said district magistrates, deputy commissioners of police, authorities concerned will be responsible for ensuring COVID-appropriate behaviour at inter-state bus terminals, railway stations, mandis and shops providing essential goods.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 delhi lockdown
India Matters
River Ganga (Representational Photo | EPS)
Panic in Bihar as bodies of suspected Covid victims dumped in Ganga
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Trouble for Mamata government as Governor sanctions CBI prosecution of top ministers
The 'thank you' card that was shared by Sajan Surya along with his Facebook post.
'Covid-19 in kids is not that simple': Actor shares post on daughter's days in hospital
Image used for representational purpose only
Chinese scientists discussed weaponising coronavirus in 2015: Media report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Israeli border police block the road and disperse Palestinian, Israeli and foreign activists during a rally. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Israeli police and Palestinians clash in Jerusalem
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 lockdown exodus robs Chennai of 1.3 lakh people
Gallery
Forbes declared NFL's Dallas Cowboy the most valuable sports team in the world on the list published on May 7, 2021. While US-based sides dominated the first ten spots, all the three non-American teams to feature in it were football teams -- namely Barcel
Barcelona, Real Madrid are most valuable football clubs: Forbes Top 10 richest sports teams released; Dallas Cowboys tops chart
Sergio 'Kun' Aguero is no doubt a club legend at Etihad. The Argentine striker is also one of the finest to kick the ball ever on English soil. Some ridiculous records he achieved donning the blue jersey proves he belongs among the elite. As his swansong
Why Sergio Aguero is a Premier League legend? These astonishing records for Manchester City will tell!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp