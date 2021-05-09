Kejriwal government extends Delhi lockdown till May 17, metro services to remain suspended

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The ongoing lockdown in Delhi will be extended by another week, up to May 17 morning, and metro trains will not operate during the period, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday.

Marriages can only be held at home or court with not more than 20 people, according to an order issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

"There will be a complete prohibition on marriage ceremonies at public places, banquet halls, hotels and similar places during the period," it said.

Kejriwal said although COVID-19 cases have come down in the last few days, but any leniency would squander the gains achieved so far in the current wave of the pandemic.

The Delhi government had been forced to impose lockdown amid a steep rise in COVID-19 cases on April 20.

Although, the cases have come down and positivity rate has reduced from the high of 35 per cent on April 26 to around 23 per cent now, but strictness is needed, he said.

The lockdown scheduled to end at 5 am on Monday will now be extended up to May 17 morning.

The chief minister also said that oxygen supply in Delhi has improved significantly in the last few days.

Vaccination is also going on at a fast pace although there is lack of adequate vaccine stock, Kejriwal said.

The DDMA said district magistrates, deputy commissioners of police, authorities concerned will be responsible for ensuring COVID-appropriate behaviour at inter-state bus terminals, railway stations, mandis and shops providing essential goods.