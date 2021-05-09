STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Netizens laud Delhi govt for 'smooth execution' of COVID-19 vaccination drive

Many took to the micro-blogging site Twitter to share their experiences of getting vaccinated in the mega drive, which they said was done by "calm professionals" in a seamless manner.

Published: 09th May 2021 12:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2021 12:00 AM   |  A+A-

A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive at Hindu Rao Hospital in New Delhi

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Netizens flooded social media platforms with 'Thank You' messages for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his government, praising them for "orderly arrangements" and "smooth execution" of the ongoing third phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive.

Many took to the micro-blogging site Twitter to share their experiences of getting vaccinated in the mega drive, which they said was done by "calm professionals" in a seamless manner while maintaining all coronavirus protocols.

"@ArvindKejriwal Thank you Sir, you are really a unique CM I ever seen, I got vaccinated yesterday, the management was incredible there was proper social distancing and the doctor were very polite towards all vaccine takers..We are proud to hv CM like you...AK70," read the tweet of a Twitter handle @VInduriya.

"Got my first dose of Covishield today at Jhandelwalan ....good and orderly arrangements at the vaccination centre....helpful staff and officials....Thank you @ArvindKejriwal and @msisodia for the well managed vaccination...#vaccinated #Covishield #VaccineForAll," tweeted one Romil Kumar.

Neha Poonia wrote, "First shot White heavy check mark Hats off to the officials at the vaccination centre. They were pleasant, professional and calm even as they worked through this unbearable heat. They've done a tremendous job ensuring safe distancing + ventilation. Well done, @ArvindKejriwal & team."

Laxmi Kant Dubey, who heads the vaccination centre RSBV at West Vinod Nagar, said what has impressed most people is that they are not made to wait much and due process is followed in the vaccination drive and paying attention to minutest details.

The centre, which has five sites and is vaccinating almost 750 people every day since May 3, is fully-ventilated and sanitised twice a day, he said.

"People are very happy. My visitors' register is filled with good remarks. We have a medical room and wheel-chairs are available on gates for the disabled, and follow all guidelines to a tee.

For each site, we have allotted three rooms. While the first room is waiting area, the second and third are for vaccination and observation," Dubey told PTI.

The sentiments are echoed by other heads of vaccination centres as well, like Renu and Jayanti Gupta from Government Girls Senior Secondary School (Chhattarpur) and Shaheed Captain Sanjeev Dahiya Sarvodaya Vidyalya Sector 9 Rohini, respectively.

"My teachers tell me that many people come to them and give a thumbs-up for the facilities provided in the vaccination centre.

I guess much of its credit goes to the administration. We, on our part, are following all the guidelines and make the process as smooth as possible," said Jayanti Gupta.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the number of COVID-19 vaccination centres will be increased three times in Delhi and demanded that the Centre supply around 2.6 crore vaccine doses for inoculation of all people in the national capital in the next three months.

Currently, vaccination is going on at 100 centres in Delhi.

The number of centres will be increased to 250-300 by the Delhi government, he said in an online briefing.

Delhi has been vaccinating more than one lakh people everyday.

This includes around 50,000 people in the age group of 18-44 years and 50,000 aged 45 years and above, he added.

Since several of the vaccination centres are Delhi government schools, Delhiites--especially those who visited these schools for the first time--applauded the government for its work in developing school infrastructure and education reforms.

"@ArvindKejriwal I got myself and wife vaccinated on 5th May at a govt school. Must say it was 100 times more cleaner and better managed than a hospital. Everything was so well planned and the process was super smooth. Thanks to u," tweeted Vivek Shrivastava "Got my #covidshot in #Delhi Today in Sarkari School.

Very well organized vaccination drive. Heard so much about schools development in Delhi; Today have seen myself true development.

Thank you @AamAadmiParty@ArvindKejriwal @msisodia," tweeted Himanshu Jain.

"Had a lovely vaccination experience at North Delhi's Dhakka area Govt Boys school.

Was stunned to see the infrastructure and facilities in a Govt school. I must say @ArvindKejriwal govt & Dy CM @msisodia not leaving any stone unturned for education reform. @AamAadmiParty," tweeted Kabir Goswami.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi covid 19 Delhi COVID 19 COVID vaccination
India Matters
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Drones delivering Covid vaccines? Yes, it's happening soon with first trials in Telangana
The aircraft was accorded a water cannon salute by the airport officials. (Photo | Special Arragement)
37 years on, defunct World War II airport in Assam becomes operational
In Pune, the positivity rate is 29.15%, while it is 29.20% in Nasik and 26.45% in Thane over the last week.
COVID: Positivity, mortality rates rise as rural Maharashtra becomes a concern
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: Full lockdown to be in force in Tamil Nadu for two weeks from May 10
DRDO's anti-COVID drug reducing oxygen dependence approved for emergency use
Gallery
A 14-day lockdown has been announced from May 10 till 6 AM on May 24 Karnataka. Vehicular movement will be strictly prohibited in a bid to stop people from getting on to the roads. While goods vehicles and home delivery service providers are exempted, the
Karnataka COVID-19 lockdown: Here are services exempted from restrictions; check out what all will stay shut from May 10-24
With a view to intensify the measures for preventing further spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that full lockdown will be in force for two weeks in Tamil Nadu from May 10. Here are the major services that will be allowed to function a
Tamil Nadu COVID-19 lockdown: List of services affected and unaffected from May 10-24
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp