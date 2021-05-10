STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AAP-govt spent around Rs 804.93 cr on ads since 2015 but hasn't opened single new hospital: BJP

Instead of pushing the vaccination programme in time, the Delhi government was busy advertising and is now doing politics over the availability of oxygen, BJP's Sambit Patra alleged.

Published: 10th May 2021 04:45 PM

BJP National Spokesperson Sambit Patra addresses a press conference, at BJP HQ in New Delhi

BJP National Spokesperson Sambit Patra. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Monday slammed Delhi's Arvind Kejriwal government over the COVID-19 crisis, claiming the chief minister has been busy spending crores on publicity and "misleading" people while washing his hands of responsibility and leaving everything to the Centre.

Addressing a virtual press conference, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra cited a RTI reply to say that the Kejriwal government has spent around Rs 805 crore on advertisements since 2015 but not opened a single new hospital in the city.

He has been making daily appearances on the TV, "misleading" people and "lying", Patra said, attacking the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader.

"You keep advertising, claiming there will not be any lockdown, no shortage of oxygen and that people will be delivered oxygen at home. When you saw that you cannot control the situation, then you pointed fingers at the Centre and washed your hands of your responsibility," he said.

Patra noted that Kejriwal had claimed on April 26 that his government will order 1.34 crore vaccines, which is worth nearly Rs 1,400 crore.

"Today, he's saying he has nothing. Only 8. 93 per cent people over 45 years have got their second dose in Delhi. Only 48.03 per cent people over 60 years have received their first dose. Only 17 per cent people over 60 years have received second dose," he said.

Instead of pushing the vaccination programme in time, the Delhi government was busy advertising and is now doing politics over the availability of oxygen, Patra alleged.

Citing an interview of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal in which he rejected suggestions that the Centre is to blame for oxygen crisis and said states are primarily responsible for making arrangement for the life-saving gas, the BJP spokesperson said Kejriwal made little efforts to augment its availability in the national capital.

Despite funding from the PM Cares Fund for setting up oxygen plants, the Delhi government failed to start any because it could not provide any site, he alleged.

Patra also hit out at the AAP over an alleged rape at Tikri border, where farmers' protest has been continuing, alleging that the name of one of its workers has cropped up, and he has been missing.

