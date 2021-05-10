STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi court refuses to grant interim relief to Navneet Kalra in oxygen concentrators seizure case

Kalra appealed for interim relief from the police's coercive action in connection with the seizure of oxygen concentrators from his restaurants.

Navneet Kalra (Photo | Navneet Kalra, Instagram)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi Court on Monday refused to grant any interim relief to Navneet Kalra in connection with a case relating to the hoarding of oxygen concentrators in a restaurant in South Delhi.

Special Judge Sumit Dass adjourned the matter for tomorrow asking Delhi Police to file a reply on the Kalra anticipatory bail plea.

The Court is to hear Kalra's anticipatory bail plea tomorrow, in connection with the seizure of oxygen concentrators from his restaurants by Delhi Police.

Public Prosecutor Wasi Ur Rahman, representing Delhi Police, sought adjournment on the ground of filing a reply on the anticipatory bail plea.

Public Prosecutor Atul Shrivastava, appearing for Delhi police informed the court that the matter has been transferred to Crime Branch, therefore, the matter should be heard by the concerned judge dealing matters relating to cases being probed by Crime Branch.

Prosecutor Shrivastava also pressed not to grant any stay to police coercive action against the accused.

Kalra's counsel, advocate Vineet Malhotra said that Kalra is being hounded and sought interim relief.

Delhi Police has registered a case under various offences darling with cheating, disobedience to order promulgated by a public servant, criminal conspiracy and violating provisions of Essential Commodities Act, 1955 followed by seizing of oxygen Concentrators from restaurants in South Delhi.

On May 7, the police busted oxygen concentrators black-marketing racket during a raid and recovered 105 concentrators from two upscale restaurants in the Khan Market area.

The two restaurants namely Khan Chacha and Town Hall are owned by Navneet Kalra, who is allegedly on run, while the manager and three staffers have been arrested so far.

Meanwhile, a lookout notice has been issued against the businessman today by the police. 

