Over 12,000 new Covid-19 cases in Delhi; positivity rate dips below 20 per cent

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi reported 319 more COVID-19 fatalities and 12,651 new infections, the lowest in four weeks, on Monday, with a positivity rate of 19.10 per cent.

The low number of new cases of the infection can be attributed to fewer tests conducted on Sunday (66,234).

At 19.10 per cent, the city's COVID-19 positivity rate is at its lowest since April 16, according to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government.

12,651 #COVID19 cases recorded in #Delhi in 24 hrs and test positivity rate comes down to 19.1 %. But should we take a breather yet? No, only 66, 234 tests in a day. Also, just 1764 #CovidVaccines administered. #COVIDEmergency2021 pic.twitter.com/ipQWqP4vB8 — Sumi Dutta (@SumiSukanya) May 10, 2021

The positivity rate in Delhi has remained above the 20 per cent mark since April 17.