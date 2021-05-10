STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 12,000 new Covid-19 cases in Delhi; positivity rate dips below 20 per cent

At 19.10 per cent, the city's COVID-19 positivity rate is at its lowest since April 16, according to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government.

Published: 10th May 2021 05:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2021 05:21 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker sorts swab samples at a testing centre, as coronavirus cases surge across the national capital, at MCD dispensary, Mehrauli, in New Delhi.

The positivity rate in Delhi has remained above the 20 per cent mark since April 17. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi reported 319 more COVID-19 fatalities and 12,651 new infections, the lowest in four weeks, on Monday, with a positivity rate of 19.10 per cent.

The low number of new cases of the infection can be attributed to fewer tests conducted on Sunday (66,234).

At 19.10 per cent, the city's COVID-19 positivity rate is at its lowest since April 16, according to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government.

The positivity rate in Delhi has remained above the 20 per cent mark since April 17.

