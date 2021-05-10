STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Ram Rajya in Kejriwal’s Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi may have given the mantra of looking for opportunity in the crisis but it’s Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who makes the most of it.

Published: 10th May 2021 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2021 06:00 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference regarding the current wave of coronavirus in New Delhi, Monday.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo | PTI)

By Sidharth Mishra
Express News Service

Prime Minister Narendra Modi may have given the mantra of looking for opportunity in the crisis but it’s Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who makes the most of it. The present Covid crisis has given him the opportunity to put the blame at the doors of the Centre for the large number of people dying in the city in absence of health care. Even the courts have been convinced, who in turn have issued reprimand to the Centre asking it to help Kejriwal government.

Not going into the merits of the court orders, they did best what they could as governance collapsed, it’s the sheer failure of Modi’s image managers that allows Kejriwal to wriggle himself out from tight situations. So obsessed are Modi’s image managers with their factory of falsehood that most of the time they miss the woods for the trees.

When Covid’s current phase was knocking at the doors of the country and its Capital, city’s Finance Minister Manish Sisodia was presenting a Rs 69,000 crore ‘patriotism’ budget. The highlights of this budget were installation of 500 flag masts and planning programmes on the lives of freedom fighters. There was announcement of ‘Desh Bhakti’ curriculum but nothing to showcase by the way of strengthening the health infrastructure of the city.

Kejriwal knows that he doesn’t need to work beyond planning right optics, as Delhi being the Capital will not be allowed to collapse. Courts would intervene even if the Centre wanted ‘to teach the city’ a lesson. During the budget discussion, Kejriwal had announced his plan for 'Ram Rajya' in the city and send people on free pilgrimage to Ramjanambhoomi. Alas! thousands in the city, thanks to corona surge, have travelled to Moksha Dhams (cremation grounds) without going to Ayodhya.

This Desh Bhakti budget with ‘a vision to host Olympics in Delhi in 2048’ had remained largely silent on health infrastructure except claiming to allocate Rs 50 crore towards providing free COVID-19 vaccination at government hospitals through the Aam Aadmi Free Covid Vaccine scheme and a 100 more Mahila Mohalla Clinics, the tin boxes standing as symbol of our country turning in a tinpot republic.

City’s budget did not stop there, and in its report, The Morning Standard, so appropriately headlined, ‘Videhsi Vow in Deshbhakti Push’, had mentioned about Kejriwal saying, “aim for 2047 should be that the per capita income of Delhi is equal to that of Singapore. For that, we will have to increase the per capita income 16-fold, and we will do whatever it takes to achieve that.”

One doesn’t know about any other factor for increasing per capita income but for sure Delhi’s population is going to fall with a few thousands dying and a few lakhs leaving the city for the safety of their lives. Kejriwal’s Ram Rajya is actually very frightening, his callous governance has let loose a trail of death and destruction in the city.

Before the cheer leaders of Kejriwal condemn this note as an apology for Modi government, let’s say it in unequivocal terms that the Union Minister for Home Affairs, Amit Shah, this time around has let down the city. Last year his intervention had saved the city from falling into an abyss, what stopped him this year from coming to aid of the citizens was probably his commitments in West Bengal.

Also, not forgetting that country’s Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, is a Lok Sabha member from Delhi. What stopped him from going full-steam ahead, only he would know. Man of proven abilities, Vardhan’s presence in Ministry of Health Affairs should have helped overcome this catastrophe, sadly that has not happened.

Sidharth Mishra
Author and president, Centre for Reforms, Development & Justice

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ram Rajya Coronavirus Arvind Kejriwal AAP Government Delhi Health Care System COVID 19 in Delhi AAP
India Matters
River Ganga (Representational Photo | EPS)
Panic in Bihar as bodies of suspected Covid victims dumped in Ganga
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Trouble for Mamata government as Governor sanctions CBI prosecution of top ministers
The 'thank you' card that was shared by Sajan Surya along with his Facebook post.
'Covid-19 in kids is not that simple': Actor shares post on daughter's days in hospital
Image used for representational purpose only
Chinese scientists discussed weaponising coronavirus in 2015: Media report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Israeli border police block the road and disperse Palestinian, Israeli and foreign activists during a rally. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Israeli police and Palestinians clash in Jerusalem
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 lockdown exodus robs Chennai of 1.3 lakh people
Gallery
Forbes declared NFL's Dallas Cowboy the most valuable sports team in the world on the list published on May 7, 2021. While US-based sides dominated the first ten spots, all the three non-American teams to feature in it were football teams -- namely Barcel
Barcelona, Real Madrid are most valuable football clubs: Forbes Top 10 richest sports teams released; Dallas Cowboys tops chart
Sergio 'Kun' Aguero is no doubt a club legend at Etihad. The Argentine striker is also one of the finest to kick the ball ever on English soil. Some ridiculous records he achieved donning the blue jersey proves he belongs among the elite. As his swansong
Why Sergio Aguero is a Premier League legend? These astonishing records for Manchester City will tell!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp