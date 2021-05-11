STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

'Can't be at ease till positivity rate drops below 5 per cent in Delhi': Health Minister Satyendar Jain

The positivity rate has also reduced to 19 per cent from a maximum of 36 per cent in April, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain told reporters.

Published: 11th May 2021 04:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2021 05:10 PM   |  A+A-

COVID 19

Health workers check COVID-19 patients receiving treatment inside a banquet hall, covered into a COVID-19 isolation centre, in New Delhi. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday said while the number of daily new infections in the capital has started reducing, one cannot be at ease till the positivity rate drops below five percent.

The number of cases has dipped to around 12,500 from a high of around 28,000.

The positivity rate has also reduced to 19 per cent from a maximum of 36 per cent in April, he told reporters.

"But we cannot be at ease till the positivity rate drops below five percent and the number of new infections is less than 3,000 to 4,000," Jain said.

ALSO READ | Delhi records 12,481 new Covid-19 cases, 347 deaths in 24 hours

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Monday expressed hope that the peak of the second wave of the pandemic in Delhi has passed.

However, no concessions can be allowed just yet, he had said.

Jain said on Tuesday the Delhi government has made all the preparations to ramp up vaccination but there are no vaccines available.

AAP leader Atishi had on Monday said the government will be forced to shut down vaccination centres administering Covaxin to people in the 18-44 age group after Tuesday evening due to a lack of jabs.

Jain said the bed occupancy in the capital rose to around 22,000 this time as compared to the previous high of around 9,500.

ALSO READ | Karnataka, Kerala, TN among 16 states showing continued increasing trend in daily Covid cases: Centre

The situation with respect to oxygen supply has improved, but around 20,000 beds are still occupied, he said.

The minister ascribed the dip in the number of testing over the few days to the restricted movement of people due to the lockdown.

Around 80,000 tests are being conducted daily, he said.

Earlier, the average number of tests was around 1 lakh, according to government data.

On Tuesday, Delhi logged 12,481 infections with a positivity rate of 17.7, the lowest since April 14, when it stood at 15.9 percent.

ALSO WATCH:

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Satyendar Jain COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 pandemic COVID 19 In Delhi AAP
India Matters
Headmen of Sathyagala village reviewing Covid norms | Express
The second wave of Covid and rural India
As CoWIN's Application Programming Interface is public, techies can write a script to check the availability of slots
Tech-savvy game COVID-19 vaccine booking to get slots, but digital illiterate fall behind
Manzoor feels helping patients is one way of serving humanity. (Photo | EPS)
Asthmatic driver wants to help gasping COVID patients in Kashmir
Devotees gather to offer prayers during the third 'Shahi Snan' of the Kumbh Mela 2021, at Har ki Pauri Ghat in Haridwar (File Photo | PTI)
Religious, political events among factors that accelerated COVID-19 transmission in India: WHO 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man receives a vaccine for COVID-19 in his wheelchair at a drive-in vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Over 84% vaccine doses sent abroad due to commercial, licensing liabilities: BJP
World Health Organization (Photo | AFP)
Indian COVID variant matter of severe global concern: World Health Organization
Gallery
WHAT IS IRON DOME?: Israel’s Iron Dome is an air defence system developed by the Israeli firms Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries, with financial and technical support from the United States. (Photo | AP)
Iron Dome defence system explained: Why Hamas rockets fail to hit targets in Israel?
Policewomen attempting to stop a lockdown violator at Amravati in Maharashtra on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Captured: Cowdung against Covid, liquor before lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp