STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Kejriwal asks Centre to share vaccine formula with other companies to scale up production

Kejriwal said there is a shortage of vaccine across the country and an urgent need to ramp up its manufacturing on war footing while developing a national policy to inoculate everyone.

Published: 11th May 2021 01:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2021 01:15 PM   |  A+A-

A beneficiary gets the COVID19 vaccine, at a government Hospital (COVID-19 Centre) in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday suggested that the Centre share the anti-COVID-19 vaccine formula of the two manufacturers with other companies in the country to scale up production.

Kejriwal said there is a shortage of vaccine across the country and an urgent need to ramp up its manufacturing on war footing while developing a national policy to inoculate everyone in the next few months.

He said the Centre should ensure that all the vaccine manufacturing plants in the country start producing COVID doses.

The two COVID vaccine manufacturers can be provided royalty for use of their formula by other companies, he said.

He said scaling up vaccine production is needed to vaccinate everyone before the onset of the next wave of COVID-19.

Over 1.39 lakh people were vaccinated in Delhi on Monday, of which nearly 46 per cent belonged to the 18-44 age group, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Tuesday.

"Total 1,39,261 people were vaccinated yesterday in Delhi out of which 64,151 are from 18-45 age group," Sisodia tweeted.

On Monday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Atishi had said the Delhi government will have to close vaccination centres where Covaxin is being administered to beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group after Tuesday evening if its stocks are not replenished.

Delhi's Covaxin stock for this category would last till Tuesday evening, she said, adding Covishield doses for this age group can last up to four days.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the Centre and Delhi government to treat as a representation a PIL seeking setting up of drive-in vaccination centres in open areas, including stadiums, as has been done in Mumbai.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh asked the central and Delhi governments to decide the representation in accordance with the law, rules, regulations and policy applicable to facts of the case.

The court said the decision be taken as expeditiously as possible and practicable.

The plea by Delhi-based trader Amandeep Aggarwal had sought setting up of the drive-in vaccination centres, as done in Mumbai, to ensure citizens do not come into contact with each other and social distancing is maintained when people get vaccinated.

The petitioner, represented by senior advocate A S Chandhiok and advocate Rushab Aggarwal, contended that the purpose of imposing a curfew or lockdown would be defeated if people are queuing or crowding at closed spaces like vaccination centres or hospitals to get vaccinated.

The plea had contended that creating vaccination centres in open spaces would reduce the pressure on the medical staff and infrastructure at hospitals which are struggling to cater to the increasing number of COVID-19 patients in the national capital.

"The drive-in vaccination centres will encourage people to get vaccinated at the earliest without compromising themselves by coming in contact with other citizens," the plea had said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Coronavirus COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccination
India Matters
Headmen of Sathyagala village reviewing Covid norms | Express
The second wave of Covid and rural India
As CoWIN's Application Programming Interface is public, techies can write a script to check the availability of slots
Tech-savvy game COVID-19 vaccine booking to get slots, but digital illiterate fall behind
Manzoor feels helping patients is one way of serving humanity. (Photo | EPS)
Asthmatic driver wants to help gasping COVID patients in Kashmir
Devotees gather to offer prayers during the third 'Shahi Snan' of the Kumbh Mela 2021, at Har ki Pauri Ghat in Haridwar (File Photo | PTI)
Religious, political events among factors that accelerated COVID-19 transmission in India: WHO 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man receives a vaccine for COVID-19 in his wheelchair at a drive-in vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Over 84% vaccine doses sent abroad due to commercial, licensing liabilities: BJP
World Health Organization (Photo | AFP)
Indian COVID variant matter of severe global concern: World Health Organization
Gallery
WHAT IS IRON DOME?: Israel’s Iron Dome is an air defence system developed by the Israeli firms Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries, with financial and technical support from the United States. (Photo | AP)
Iron Dome defence system explained: Why Hamas rockets fail to hit targets in Israel?
Policewomen attempting to stop a lockdown violator at Amravati in Maharashtra on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Captured: Cowdung against Covid, liquor before lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp