Making health work: Delhi-based companies put their best foot forward to keep employees on feet

By Express News Service

As the Covid crisis continues to spread unabated among the Indian populace, large corporate organisations have stepped up for their employees where the authorities have been lacking. While the likes of Google, Infosys, and others, can afford to subsidise their employees’ families and provide all manner of benefits, smaller organisations and start-ups are not far behind. These Delhi-based companies have put their best foot forward to keep their employees on their feet:

Mike Chen, General Manager, TCL India

Our first priority is vaccines, which we are really trying to arrange for free for our employees. We are making sure that our employees are working from home. We not only care for them but also for their families, and so our internal team is constantly checking with employees if everyone in their family is fine or not. If someone is feeling down, be it their physical health or mental health we are there for them. Our call centre service is also open daily from 10:00am to 10:00pm for providing assistance to our customers. We are in this fight together, we will defeat it.

Sandeep Singh, Co-Founder and President, Khabri:

In these highly unpredictable times, if we can give the employees the confidence that we trust them, come what may, it forges a long term trust bond. Trust is a highly scarce trait these days, and that’s what we plan to instil with a reciprocal expectation. It doesn’t change much except the salary cycle and advance cash flow by 30 days. We plan to launch an ‘unlimited leave’ policy, which specifically means that there are no stipulated amount of annual leaves, the employee can avail as many leaves as he wants in the year. We want the employees to run the company as their own venture and hence no stipulations for leaves right from the founders to the base level.

Abhishek Kumar, Regional Director, Oncam

We are carrying out internal campaigns to increase awareness around wellbeing (we have done one on healthy eating and will be having another one around mental health by the end of the month). We are holding regular all-hands meetings for business updates as well as remote quizzes to improve communication among team members and keep up flagging spirits. Extended time off is being granted in case of sickness and bereavement.