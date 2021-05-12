COVID crisis: 500-bed ICU centre at Delhi's Ramlila Ground to be operational from Wednesday; Hansraj College offers its campus to set up health facility

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 500-bed ICU centre attached to the Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital here, which was supposed to start functioning from Tuesday, could not become operational due to some "technical glitches", Health Minister Satyendar Jain said.

The ICU centre has been set up at the Ramlila Ground in front of the Delhi government-run GTB Hospital.

"Due to some unavoidable technical glitches, extended facility of GTB hospital will be operational from tomorrow. Team GTB is working day and night to ensure health care services are available to Delhiites," Jain said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, Hansraj College has offered its hostel for setting up a 100-bed health facility for COVID-19 patients.

An RT-PCR testing centre has also been set up at the college and will start functioning from Wednesday, its principal Rama Sharma said.

"Hansraj College , University of Delhi has always come forward and stood by the country whenever the need has arisen. Hansraj College has a hostel that caters to 200 residents. We are ready to offer the space with your support that can be converted into 100 ICU facility as the Covid patients are not getting hospital beds and that is causing anxiety," she said in a letter to Lt Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other officials on May 9.

The letter has also been sent to Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain and some officials.

She also urged the authorities to set up a vaccination centre in the college.

"University employees and their families are also facing challenges as facilities are scattered and infected people are increasing each day. Testing and vaccination both are important to contain the spread."

"We also request you to set up a vaccination (Covishield) and testing centre in the college for the university teaching and non-teaching staff. This will ensure that people above 18 years get vaccinated with Covishield immediately," the letter said.

Delhi University had started a COVID-19 isolation centre with a capacity of 180 beds in Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College.

The university's Lakshmibai College has also started an isolation centre as a tribute to one of its staffers who died due to the infection.

Delhi University has also set up central helplines for its staffers who are looking for ventilator beds, oxygen cylinders, food supplies and even for counselling.

"We have put in place a centralised system. Earlier it was being done by colleges and other bodies but now we have set up helplines which will be available for varsity staffers," said the varsity's acting vice-chancellor Professor P C Joshi.