Work in progress for public places, not Parliament: Centre informs Delhi HC

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Tuesday told the Delhi High Court that the ongoing construction activities in and around India Gate do not pertain to new Parliament building or new offices for the Central government. Instead, the current construction is with respect to public spaces visited by people and tourists at Rajpath, it said.

“It is respectfully submitted that the scope of work for the project in question is not what is colloquially referred to as the Central Vista Project (which includes Parliament, refurbishment of North Block, South Block, construction of new offices for central government).

The scope of work which is a subject matter of the present petition is limited to the redevelopment of Central Vista Avenue (i.e., both side of the Rajpath) where Republic Day Celebrations are held.” The court will hear the case on Wednesday.

The affidavit came on the petition filed by Anya Malhotra and Sohail Hashmi, who has sought halt on the construction due to the Covid-19 situation. The HC, meanwhile, allowed the early hearing application moved by the petitioners who contended that the project was not an essential activity.