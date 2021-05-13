STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi reports 308 Covid-19 deaths in last 24 hours, 10489 fresh cases; positivity rate dips further

The positivity rate is the lowest since April 13, when it stood at 13.1 per cent, according to government data.

Published: 13th May 2021 03:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2021 05:39 PM   |  A+A-

Health workers rest in between cremating COVID-19 victims in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The national capital recorded 10,489 new cases and 308 more fatalities on Thursday while the positivity rate fell to 14.24 per cent, the lowest in a month, the health department said.

With the fresh infections and fatalities, Delhi's caseload has risen to 13,72,475 and the death toll has climbed 20,618, it said.

The number of new infections is the lowest since April 10 when 7,897 people had tested positive for COVID-19.

Delhi had reported 13,287 cases on Wednesday, 12,481 cases on Tuesday, 12,651 on Monday, 13,336 on Sunday and 17,364 on Saturday.

The positivity rate was 17 per cent on Wednesday, 17.8 per cent on Tuesday, 19.10 per cent on Monday, 21.67 per cent on Sunday and 23.34 per cent on Saturday.

ALSO READ | Plateauing in daily new Covid cases, positivity rate recorded over past three days: Centre

On April 22, Delhi recorded its highest positivity rate of 36.2 per cent.

The national capital recorded 300 deaths on Wednesday, 347 deaths on Tuesday, 319 on Monday, 273 deaths on Sunday and 332 deaths on Saturday. The highest number of 448 deaths was reported on May 3.

On Wednesday, 73,675 tests, including 58709 RTPCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests, were conducted in Delhi, the health department said in a bulletin.

As many as 15,189 people recovered from the infection in a day, it said.

The number of active cases in the city stands at 77,717, down from 82,725 the previous day, and 48,340 of them are in home isolation, it added.

Over 12.74 lakh people have either recovered, migrated out of Delhi or have been discharged, according to the health bulletin.

Of the 23,423 hospital beds for coronavirus patients in the city, 5,212 are vacant, the bulletin stated.

