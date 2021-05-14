5 arrested for putting up posters against PM Modi in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police on Thursday arrested five persons for allegedly pasting posters with derogatory comments against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The five accused has been arrested from trans-Yamuna area in the North East district. However, the DCP North East and East district did not respond to repeated calls and did not share details of the accused persons.

The posters which went viral on social media sites read, “Modi ji humare bacchon ki vaccine ko videsh kyu bhej diya (Why did you sent vaccines meant for our children to foreign countries)”. The posters did not had any name and details of the organisations or party who pasted it.

“The posters with slogans against PM was pasted on various places in trans-Yamuna area on Wednesday night. Pictures of these posters are going viral on Social media. As soon it caught the attention of Delhi Police, the CCTV cameras installed around the area were analysed and five persons have been arrested,” said a source.

The arrested persons said they were given the task by a councillor, said sources. “They are being questioned by police. It has registed four cases under defamation charge in Bhajanpura, Mansarovar Park, Khajuri and Gokulpuri,” they said.