DDA gets nod for temporary allotment of land to hospitals 

NEW DELHI: The Centre has approved a DDA proposal for the allotment of land on a temporary basis to hospitals and medical institutions in Delhi to set up Covid-related infrastructure, officials said on Thursday. The proposal was approved earlier by L-G, who is also chairman of DDA, they said.

The health infrastructure in Delhi has come under tremendous pressure during the ongoing second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Both government and private hospitals have had to ramp up facilities like oxygen plants and ICU beds to cope with surge in case.

“The DDA had been receiving a lot of requests from hospitals for the allotment of land on a temporary basis to set up Covid-related infrastructure. The LG approved and recommended it. The Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry has approved the same,” a senior officer said.

The proposal for temporary land allotment was examined by the DDA in consultation with the finance and law departments. It was found that such allotments needed approval and relaxation of the Nazul Rules, 1981 by the central government.

A letter was sent by the DDA to the secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for consideration and approval of the proposal, the officer said. According to the DDA’s letter, it has been receiving requests for the last six to seven months from government agencies, private hospitals and charitable institutions for the temporary allotment of its land for the expansion of infrastructure.