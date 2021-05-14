STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi govt to provide financial help to families who lost earning members to Covid: CM Kejriwal

CM Arvind Kejriwal also said the number of fresh COVID-19 cases has come down to around 8,500 and the positivity rate has dipped to around 12 per cent.

Published: 14th May 2021 02:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2021 02:06 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference regarding the current wave of coronavirus in New Delhi, Monday.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the Delhi government will extend financial help to families which have lost their earning members to the coronavirus and also bear the cost of education and upbringing of children orphaned by the pandemic.

He also said the number of fresh COVID-19 cases has come down to around 8,500 and the positivity rate has dipped to around 12 per cent.

But the fight against the coronavirus has not ended and there is no room for leniency, the chief minister said in an online press conference.

"I know many children who have lost both their parents. I want to tell them that I am still there. Do not consider yourself an orphan. The government will take care of their studies and upbringing," Kejriwal said.

ASLO READ | Delhi COVID crisis: Blind parents lose only child to virus; couple mourn death of five-month-old 'Pari'

"I know elderly citizens who have lost their children. They depended on their earnings. I want to tell them that their son (Kejriwal) is alive. The government will help all such families who have lost their earning members," the chief minister said.

Around 3,000 beds for coronavirus patients have become available in the last 10 days.

However, ICU beds remain almost full, Kejriwal said.

"We have been working in this direction. Around 1,200 more ICU beds are being prepared. More oxygen beds are being added and oxygen cylinders being procured," he said.

"We have to take the number of cases to zero. We cannot be at ease...have to strictly follow the lockdown," the chief minister said.

The national capital had reported 10,489 new cases and 308 more fatalities on Thursday while the positivity rate stood at 14.24 per cent, according to the health department said.

