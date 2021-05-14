STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Former AAP MLA Jarnail Singh dies due to COVID-related complications

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia condoled the demise of Jarnail Singh.

Published: 14th May 2021 02:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2021 02:28 PM   |  A+A-

Jarnail Singh

Former AAP MLA from Rajouri Garden Jarnail Singh (File photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former AAP MLA Jarnail Singh passed away here on Friday due to COVID-related complications, his family said.

He was 48.

Singh was admitted in the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital for the past 12-13 days, his brother Karnail said.

"His High-resolution CT (HRCT) of the chest score was 14/25 which was a little above moderate in terms of infection. But then his condition deteriorated," Karnail said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia condoled the demise of Jarnail Singh.

"Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of former Delhi MLA Sh Jarnail Singh ji. May God bless his soul. He will always be fondly remembered for his contributions to society," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Sisodia remembered Singh as someone who fought for justice for the victims of 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

"The news about the demise of Jarnail Singh, a former colleague in Delhi Assembly is extremely sad. A voice which fought for justice for the victims of 1984 genocide has left us," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

In 2009, during his stint as a journalist, Singh also flung his shoe towards then Union home minister P Chidambaram in protest against his remarks on the clean chit to Congress leaders in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.

He was sacked by his organisation for the act, following which he started a Reverse Osmosis (RO) company for sustenance and continued working for the families of the victims of 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

When the newly formed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) assured justice to the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, he joined it and became the Sikh face of the political party.

In 2014, the party fielded him as its West Delhi candidate, but he was defeated by the BJP's Parvesh Singh Verma.

However, in 2015, he contested from the Rajouri Garden Assembly seat in 2015 and defeated then sitting MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

But his term as an MLA was brief.

In 2015-16, when the AAP was making buzz in Punjab, he was deputed to the state for party work.

In the 2017 assembly polls, he was fielded from Lambi seat against then Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, a battle which he lost.

"Arvind (Kejriwal) had visited my place and requested my mother to let me contest against Badal, Jarnail Singh would often say. The electoral loss, however, relegated him in the party circles."

In August last year, the AAP suspended him after a picture with objectionable comments against Hindu gods was posted from his Facebook account.

He deleted the post after facing backlash on social media, and claimed that the image was mistakenly published by his son during an online class.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Pandemic Jarnail Singh AAP
India Matters
Sputnik V vaccine (File photo| AP)
Dr Reddy's launches Sputnik V jabs in India at around Rs 995 per dose
Wipro founder-chairman Azim Premji (Photo | EPS)
Actions to tackle Covid pandemic must be based on good science: Azim Premji
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
Auto! Can you take me to my own...?
West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar during a visit to meet Sitalkuchi violence victims in Cooch Behar, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Broken roof, vandalised shop proves post-poll atrocities on Dalits in Bengal: Panel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational photo (File photo| AP)
India's COVID situation hugely concerning, says WHO Chief
Jewish nationalist demonstrators take cover during a barrage of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip toward central Israel, in the Israeli town of Ramla. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is the Israel-Palestine conflict? All you need to know about it
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp