IYC president Srinivas BV questioned by Delhi police over his 'Covid assistance' to people

The Delhi high court has directed the city police to conduct inquiry into politicians involved in distribution of COVID-19 medicines and other items, said a senior police official. 

Published: 14th May 2021 04:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2021 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

president Srinivas BV

IYC president Srinivas BV (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A Delhi Police Crime Branch team on Friday questioned Indian Youth Congress (IYC) president Srinivas BV over Covid-related material, including medicines and oxygen cylinders, being provided by him to people. The team reached the IYC headquarters, questioned Srinivas for about 20 minutes and sought details of the source of his supplies.

The questioning was done following a Delhi High Court order, the police said. The court had on May 4 directed the police to examine politicians allegedly procuring and distributing Remdesivir and take steps for lodging FIRs in case of an offence. BJP leaders, including East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir and Delhi unit spokesperson Harish Khurana, who have also been questioned by police in connection with distribution of relief material, said the issue should not be politicised.

“The police called me and came to my office. They said someone filed a petition in the court against politicians helping people and providing Covid assistance. Following the court’s direction, they have to conduct an enquiry,” said Srinivas. “We are not scared of anyone. We are not doing anything wrong, we are saving people’s lives. We have nothing to hide. I have answered them orally and am also giving a written statement,” he said. Gambhir said he, too, had been questioned.

“Opposition should not indulge in needless politicisation. Three days ago, Delhi Police came to my office in Jagriti Enclave and enquired about how medicines and other essentials were arranged. I provided all details in writing, like where medicines, oxygen cylinders or concentrators were purchased from. We also shared details of the distribution process.” Supreme Court advocate Krishna Kumar Sharma said it’s a matter of normal questioning and valid in the eyes of the law.

“But this type of probe acts as a deterrent for people doing selfless work for the public,” he said. “Police is entitled to enquire and satisfy itself that such actions do not involve profiteering or artificial shortage. However, if they escalate the matter and that prevents those acting for public good from filling the void brought about by the government’s failure, it would be unlawful,” said Supreme Court advocate K V Dhananjay.

