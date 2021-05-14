STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 1.23 lakh people vaccinated in Delhi on May 13: AAP MLA Atishi

Delhi has three days of Covaxin and two days of Covishield stock left for the 45-plus age group, frontline and healthcare workers.

Published: 14th May 2021 06:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2021 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

A medic administers COVID-19 vaccine dose to a beneficiary at a vaccination center

A medic administers COVID-19 vaccine dose to a beneficiary at a vaccination center. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi has administered over 43.67 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccine, out of which 10 lakh people have received both the doses, AAP MLA Atishi said on Friday. While issuing the vaccination bulletin, she said about 1,23,188 doses were administered on May 13, out of which 51,091 doses were given to the 18-44 age group and 72,097 doses to those aged above 45. 

“Until yesterday evening, Delhi has administered a total of 43,67,243 doses. Nearly 10 lakh people out of these have received both their shots and are fully vaccinated.” “Delhi is ramping up its vaccination programme at a very high speed. The reason behind the decreased inoculations of those between 18-44 is the shortage of vaccines, especially Covaxin, the stock of which has ended.

Hence, the 140 centres administering Covaxin have been temporarily closed down,” she said. The national capital’s Covaxin stock for the 45-plus age group and healthcare and frontline workers will last for two days, while the Covishield stock for the same beneficiaries would last for three more days, the Delhi government had said on Friday.

Delhi has already ran out of Covaxin vaccines for the 18-44 age group, while its Covishiled stock for the same segment will last for one week. Atishi said that people who had already taken their first dose of Covaxin and are ready to take the second shot cannot get it due to unavailability of vaccines. 

