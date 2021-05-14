Packaging Convenience

Shantanu David By

Express News Service

Gurugram-based Pickrr is rolling out its intelligent warehousing solution to help sellers offer a better customer experience at a lower overall logistics cost, without investing in their own physical warehousing space. The company already has courier partners such as Blue Dart and FedEx. A conversation with Rhitiman Majumder Co-Founder and CEO illuminates a lot more on how India can deliver. Excerpts:

What do you mean by intelligent warehousing/fulfillment solution? What is the objective behind the launch?

Intelligent warehousing/fulfillment solutions will allow D2C brands to offer an Amazon Prime like delivery (within 1-2 days) experience to their customers. Using our proprietary load analysis algorithm, we will help allocate brands’ inventory across Pickrr’s pan-India network of warehouses. Through Pickrr’s proven CALCULA algorithm, we will ship orders from the nearest warehouse reducing transit time to less than two days.

How will the warehousing solution reduce the overall logistics cost for a brand?

With the new Pickrr Plus model, sellers will be able to place their inventory close to their demand centers through Pickrr’s pan-India network of micro-warehouses. As the transit distance for orders reduces, the shipping cost will come down. In addition, it will help reduce returns and improve customer churn for our sellers boosting their overall profits.

Where all will this be geographically available?

At present, Pickrr Plus warehouses are available in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata. Gradually, Pickrr Plus will also expand to other Tier-II cities as the lockdown norms relax.

How will the technology make the entire process seamless? Will this also reduce the estimated delivery time frame?

The Pickrr Plus warehouses are seamlessly integrated with Pickrr’s Shipping platform.

Given the current Covid scenario, how will this launch help brands ensure smooth business operations?

In the current scenario, two things matter most for end customers. They want faster delivery of products as consumer behaviour has changed with no local stores opened. Furthermore, ushering the next wave of D2C demand, the new age brands want a new age fulfillment plus shipping solution for their own websites that can provide the faster deliveries.

Pickrr Plus will provide 1-2 days deliveries to end customers of the new age brands, and in the coming months, as we plug-in hyperlocal delivery partners into the Pickrr Plus warehouse network, we will be able to offer 4-5 hours deliveries in selected cities for D2C brands. That’s how this new feature will help brands in the new phase of the pandemic.