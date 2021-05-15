Delhi: ABVP to conduct mass screening to trace coronavirus cases in slum areas

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To prevent spread of Covid-19 in Delhi’s slum clusters, the local unit of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) is going to conduct a massive screening drive. The drive called ‘Mission Aarogya - Sarve Santu Niramayah’ will start from May 16 wherein ABVP members will go door-to-door in slums to screen people for Covid-19 symptoms using temperature guns and oximeters across Delhi.

“Due to the lack of awareness, many people despite having the symptoms of Covid-19 are not taking the cognisance of the situation in full seriousness. Thus, initiating this drive becomes all the more important,” said Bharat Sharma, spokesperson, ABVP Delhi.

After screening, the team will take the persons with possible symptoms for RT-PCR test at the nearest centre. “Information regarding the nearest government hospitals and the isolation centres run by Sangh-inspired Seva Bharti will also be provided. People suspected of Covid-19 infection will be encouraged to isolate themselves to avoid further spread of the virus to their family members,” said Sharma.

The ABVP also distributes corona kit comprising of sanitisers, masks, multivitamins and PCM to those suspected or found infected, so that it comes to their use during their period of home isolation.

“We will cover 100 slums of Delhi. The karyakartas have been divided into 25 teams with each team comprising of 5 members.

Sanitisation and vaccine awareness campaign will also be carried out simultaneously by these teams. An initiative to follow up with the symptomatic people will be carried out by the team members until their recovery,” said Sharma. A total of 130 ABVP volunteers will participat in this campaign. It has also appealed to students to join them in their collaborative efforts to stop the spread of Covid-19.