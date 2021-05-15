STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Experts attribute lockdown as main factor behind fall in Delhi Covid cases

Medical experts are of the view that the lockdown to be the main factor behind the dip amid the second wave of the pandemic.

Published: 15th May 2021 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2021 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

Health workers collect food being distributed by a volunteer outside LNJP Hospital in New Delhi, Wednesday, May 12, 2021. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Medical experts are of the view that the lockdown to be the main factor behind the dip amid the second wave of the pandemic. The national capital had registered 7,897 coronavirus cases on April 10 with 39 deaths, as per official data. On Friday, the fatality count stood at 289, with experts cautioning that even over 8,500 daily cases was “still a huge figure” and “severity of cases were still the same as before”.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, earlier in the day, said the city’s COVID-19 cases count in the last 24 hours was over 8,500 which was much lower than the figures reported on April 20, when it had crossed the 28,000-mark.

Doctors at leading government and private hospitals in Delhi said, there is a relative fall in number of cases, and “still a long way to go” before the daily count comes down to below 2,000-mark, as it was, a few months earlier.

“Lockdown, I would say is the biggest factor in arriving at a situation where we are now, when daily cases from 28,000 have come down to about 8,500. However, it is still a huge figure, and there should be no room for complacency, on any front,” Medical Director of Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH), B L Sherwal, said. RGSSH is a Delhi government-run 650-bed facility, and about 500 beds are earmarked for treating COVID patients, and 350 are currently occupied, most of them being ICU patients, he said.

“While daily cases have come down, the severity of infection is still the same, and new patients are being brought to our hospital in the same condition as before. Many of them are brought dead or die shortly after being brought to emergency. So, we must understand the gravity of the situation,” he added.
Delhi had been reeling under a brutal second wave of the pandemic that is sweeping the country. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi lockdown COVID cases coronavirus
India Matters
Sputnik V vaccine (File photo| AP)
Dr Reddy's launches Sputnik V jabs in India at around Rs 995 per dose
Wipro founder-chairman Azim Premji (Photo | EPS)
Actions to tackle Covid pandemic must be based on good science: Azim Premji
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
Auto! Can you take me to my own...?
West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar during a visit to meet Sitalkuchi violence victims in Cooch Behar, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Broken roof, vandalised shop proves post-poll atrocities on Dalits in Bengal: Panel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational photo (File photo| AP)
India's COVID situation hugely concerning, says WHO Chief
Jewish nationalist demonstrators take cover during a barrage of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip toward central Israel, in the Israeli town of Ramla. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is the Israel-Palestine conflict? All you need to know about it
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp