STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Man held for hoarding, black marketing oxygen cylinders in Delhi

Four oxygen cylinders have been seized from Mohit's possession, they said, adding that the car used in their transportation has also been seized.

Published: 15th May 2021 06:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2021 06:57 PM   |  A+A-

Oxygen cylinder, Bengaluru

For representational purposes. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 29-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly indulging in black marketing of oxygen cylinders in southwest Delhi's Dwarka area, police said on Saturday.

Four oxygen cylinders have been seized from Mohit's possession, they said, adding that the car used in their transportation has also been seized.

The police said Mohit, a resident of Dwarka, owns a mobile shop.

The accused claimed that when one of his family members tested COVID-19 positive, he contacted someone who arranged oxygen cylinders.

Thereafter, he too started indulging in hoarding and black marketing oxygen cylinders.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said after receiving information on Friday that Mohit was hoarding oxygen cylinders and would come to Sector 23 in Dwarka to sell them, a raid was conducted.

"When the accused came and showed three cylinders kept on the rear seat of his car to the informer, the police team apprehended him.

The motive of the accused was to sell these cylinders for profit, the officer said.

A case was registered against the accused under section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code, the DCP said.

"His interrogation led to the recovery of one more oxygen-filled cylinder.

The accused also revealed that he illegally procured the cylinders from a person named Rajesh, a resident of Naraina," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Oxygen cylinder Oxygen shortage Black marketing
India Matters
prabhu chawla
Open letter to PM Narendra Modi: Act like a leader, axe sycophants and saboteurs
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Twitter)
COVID-19: No role for cabinet in pandemic control, PMO calls the shots
COVID19 patients take part in yoga and meditation sessions at Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
COVID positive? Consult doc. Don't panic and rush for O2, ICU
A nurse consulting a Covid-19 patient outside Corona Outpatient Department at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Time won't heal these wounds, Covid-affected patients, families need psychosocial support: Expert

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A police officer holds an umbrella to protect himself from the rain as he enforces a lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Kochi. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is this triple lockdown imposed in Kerala to fight COVID
Local fishermans watch the effects of cyclone Touktae, at Panamburu beach area near Mangaluru, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae intensifies, heavy rainfall and damage in Kerala, Goa, Karnataka
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp