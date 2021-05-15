Police collects Rs 11 crore in fine for rule violations during lockdown in Delhi

Gayathri Mani By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Despite strict implementation of Convid-induced lockdown, across the city to stop spread of deadly virus, the Delhi Police has collected Rs 11.44 crore as fine for violation of such guidelines.

According to a data shared by the Delhi Police, from April 19 to May 13, it collected a total of Rs 114,483,827 as fine in less than a month. “Delhi Police had strictly enforced the guidelines, still there were violations. The collected fine has been submitted to goverment treasury,” said an official.

Police has registered a total of 5,174 FIRs and has arrested 4,536 persons for violating Covid protocols such as not wearing masks, public gathering, large gatherings, not maintaining social distancing and spitting in public.

According the data, a total of 2,25,244 challans have been issued for violation of Covid guidelines and of the total, including 2,04,673 challans which have been issued under IPC section 65 DP Act, 14446 under 66 DP Act and 6125 challans under section 188IPC.

Police said 51,878 people were issued challans for not wearing face masks in public places, 8,223 people were given challans for not maintaining social distancing norms, 391 for large public gatherings or congregations, 57 for spitting and 65 for consumption of liquor, paan, tobacco, etc. in public places.

Owing to the rising cases and positivity rate in the national capital, the Arvind Kejriwal-led had imposed partial lockdown lockdown in April to check the spread of the deadly coronavirus.