STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Police collects Rs 11 crore in fine for rule violations during lockdown in Delhi

“Delhi Police had strictly enforced the guidelines, still there were violations. The collected fine has been submitted to goverment treasury,” said an official. 

Published: 15th May 2021 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2021 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi police

Delhi Police stop commuters during weekend lockdown in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Despite strict implementation of Convid-induced lockdown,  across the city to stop spread of deadly virus, the Delhi Police has collected Rs 11.44 crore as fine for violation of such guidelines. 

According to a data shared by the Delhi Police, from April 19 to May 13, it collected a total of Rs 114,483,827 as fine in less than a month. “Delhi Police had strictly enforced the guidelines, still there were violations. The collected fine has been submitted to goverment treasury,” said an official. 

Police has registered a total of 5,174 FIRs and has arrested 4,536 persons for violating Covid protocols such as not wearing masks, public gathering, large gatherings, not maintaining social distancing and spitting in public. 

According the data, a total of 2,25,244 challans have been issued for violation of Covid guidelines and of the total, including 2,04,673 challans which have been issued under IPC section 65 DP Act, 14446 under 66 DP Act and 6125 challans under section 188IPC. 

Police said 51,878 people were issued challans for not wearing face masks in public places, 8,223 people were given challans for not maintaining social distancing norms, 391 for large public gatherings or congregations, 57 for spitting and 65 for consumption of liquor, paan, tobacco, etc. in public places.
Owing to the rising cases and positivity rate in the national capital, the Arvind Kejriwal-led had imposed partial lockdown lockdown in April to check the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Police fine COVID restrictions lockdown coronavirus
India Matters
Sputnik V vaccine (File photo| AP)
Dr Reddy's launches Sputnik V jabs in India at around Rs 995 per dose
Wipro founder-chairman Azim Premji (Photo | EPS)
Actions to tackle Covid pandemic must be based on good science: Azim Premji
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
Auto! Can you take me to my own...?
West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar during a visit to meet Sitalkuchi violence victims in Cooch Behar, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Broken roof, vandalised shop proves post-poll atrocities on Dalits in Bengal: Panel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational photo (File photo| AP)
India's COVID situation hugely concerning, says WHO Chief
Jewish nationalist demonstrators take cover during a barrage of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip toward central Israel, in the Israeli town of Ramla. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is the Israel-Palestine conflict? All you need to know about it
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp