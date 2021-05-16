STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

COVID-19: Lockdown extended in Delhi by another week, says CM Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal announced extension of the ongoing lockdown by one more week in the national capital to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Published: 16th May 2021 12:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2021 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that his government has decided to extend the ongoing lockdown in the national capital for another week, till May 24. The lockdown imposed on April 19 has been extended for the fourth time.

It was scheduled to end at 5 am on May 17. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in an order issued on Sunday stated that the lockdown has been extended till 5 am on May 24 to contain the spread of the coronavirus and to break its chain of transmission.

“The number of Covid cases is decreasing in Delhi and the recovery has increased but we do not want to lose this gain, therefore, lockdown is extended. In the past 24 hours Delhi has reported around 6,500 cases and the positivity rate has come down to 10 per cent from 11 per cent,” said Kejriwal, who visited the GTB Hospital to review the progress of works and the video-calling facility for Covid patients with their family members.

“The lockdown was imposed till tomorrow morning 5 am. We don’t want to lose the gains we already made. Rather than tomorrow 5 am, the lockdown in Delhi is being extended till 5 am on May 24,” he said in his media briefing.

The chief minister said that by next week, he is hoping for more recovery and that Delhi is slowly coming back on track. The restrictions imposed under the lockdown, including suspension of metro train services, will remain in force till May 24 morning.

“The lockdown is to continue and no concessions will be given. Regarding Covaxin and Covishield vaccines, we have written to both the Central government and the two manufacturing companies (Punebased Serum Institute of India and Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech) to provide us with necessary doses of vaccines. ” the chief minister further said.

“However, there is no indication of these vaccines being given to us.” The Delhi government will take all necessary precautions and measures to deal with ‘Black Fungus’ infections reported in Covid patients, the chief minister added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal delhi lockdown Delhi coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus Covid 19 outbreak Coronavirus Outbreak COVID 19 pandemic Coronavirus pandemic coronavirus updates coronavirus latest updates
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Minuscule risk of blood clots with Covishield, no clots yet with Covaxin: Expert Committee
Health workers wearing PPE wait to admit a COVID-19 patient upon his arrival at a newly constructed 500 ICU beds COVID-19 care centre at Ramlila maidan. (Photo | PTI)
India logs 2.81 lakh new Covid cases; daily tally falls below 3 lakh  in nearly 30 days
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
Scary dimension of virus as it advances into rural India
Villagers spray disinfectant at Duggiralapadu village in Andhra Pradesh | special arrangement
Andhra village shows the way to keep COVID-19 at bay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
At around 10 pm, people started to gather around Nehru stadium with vehicles parked on the Vepery road, Chennai.
Chennai: Crowd gathers to buy Remdesivir unaware of TN govt's new order
Tuaktae now very severe cyclonic storm, to reach Gujarat coast: IMD
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp