COVID: Plea in HC for vaccine supply to Delhi on priority basis

The application by a lawyer claims that the vaccination drive in Delhi is in a "sorry state" due to shortage of jabs.

Published: 16th May 2021 11:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2021 11:09 PM   |  A+A-

Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R)

Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A plea in the Delhi High Court has sought directions to the Centre to ensure that COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech supply the jabs to the national capital on priority basis.

Nazia Parveen, in her plea, contends that the "biggest hurdle" to overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic is delay in vaccination.

The application, filed through advocate Sanjeev Sagar, has been moved in her main petition which seeks a direction to the Centre to waive clinical trials of foreign vaccines so that they are available for use without any delay and to give priority in vaccination to those who have already taken the first dose.

Parveen contends in her application that since population density of Delhi is very high, it should be given priority in allocation and supply of vaccine.

Delhi High Court COVID-19 vaccine Serum Institute of India Bharat Biotech
