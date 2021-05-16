STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Man held for cheating people on pretext of providing oxygen cylinders 

After the complainant called the mobile number, the man asked him to transfer Rs 20,000 and Rs 30,000 in advance for two oxygen cylinders of 20 kgs each, a senior police officer said.

Published: 16th May 2021 04:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2021 04:28 PM   |  A+A-

A worker moves empty oxygen cylinders for refilling at a gas supplier facility in Srinagar

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 22-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly duping people on the pretext of providing oxygen cylinders to them, police said on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Jai Kishan, a resident of Jahangirpuri, they said.

Police said a case was registered on Tuesday in which complainant Himanshu said his family members had tested COVID positive and he needed oxygen cylinders as the condition of his father-in-law had started deteriorating on April 27.

He came across an advertisement on WhatsApp which claimed home deliver of oxygen cylinders.

After the complainant called the mobile number, the man asked him to transfer Rs 20,000 and Rs 30,000 in advance for two oxygen cylinders of 20 kgs each, a senior police officer said.

The complainant transferred the money, but did not receive any cylinder.

When he asked the accused to refund his money, the man blocked his number, police said.

During investigation, police analysed the mobile number and bank account details of the suspect and apprehended him, the officer said.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that his family had no source of income due to the lockdown.

He knew that there was a huge requirement of oxygen cylinders for COVID patients in the city, police said.

So he planned to cheat people who were in urgent need of the cylinders.

He had cheated more than 10 people and collected around Rs three lakh, they said.

One mobile phone and two SIM cards were recovered from his possession, police added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Oxygen cylinders oxygen cylinders black marketing Delhi
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Minuscule risk of blood clots with Covishield, no clots yet with Covaxin: Expert Committee
Health workers wearing PPE wait to admit a COVID-19 patient upon his arrival at a newly constructed 500 ICU beds COVID-19 care centre at Ramlila maidan. (Photo | PTI)
India logs 2.81 lakh new Covid cases; daily tally falls below 3 lakh  in nearly 30 days
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
Scary dimension of virus as it advances into rural India
Villagers spray disinfectant at Duggiralapadu village in Andhra Pradesh | special arrangement
Andhra village shows the way to keep COVID-19 at bay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
At around 10 pm, people started to gather around Nehru stadium with vehicles parked on the Vepery road, Chennai.
Chennai: Crowd gathers to buy Remdesivir unaware of TN govt's new order
Tuaktae now very severe cyclonic storm, to reach Gujarat coast: IMD
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp