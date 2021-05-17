STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

AAP government will take all steps to check black fungus cases: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

The fungal infection mainly affects people who are on medication that reduces their ability to fight environmental pathogens.

Published: 17th May 2021 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2021 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the Delhi government will take all necessary steps and precautions to check cases of black fungus or mucormycosis in the city.

The fungal infection is caused by a group of moulds known as mucormycetes present naturally in the environment.

Recently, several states, including Delhi, have reported a rise in the number of black fungus cases among people recovering from Covid-19.

“For the black fungus (cases), the Delhi government will take all the steps and precautions necessary,” Kejriwal said in a statement.

In an advisory released on May 9, the Centre had said that mucormycosis may turn fatal if it is not taken care of.

The fungal infection mainly affects people who are on medication that reduces their ability to fight environmental pathogens.

Dr Ajay Swaroop, chairman of the ENT department at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said the use of steroids in Covid-19 treatment coupled with the fact that many coronavirus patients have diabetes could be one of the reasons for the rise black fungus cases.

‘Comorbid patients more prone’

Dr Ajay Swaroop, from Ganga Ram Hospital noted that the infection is being seen in patients who have recovered from Covid but have comorbi-dities such as diabetes, failure, or cancer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Delhi Delhi CM AAP Government Black Fungus Cases
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Minuscule risk of blood clots with Covishield, no clots yet with Covaxin: Expert Committee
Health workers wearing PPE wait to admit a COVID-19 patient upon his arrival at a newly constructed 500 ICU beds COVID-19 care centre at Ramlila maidan. (Photo | PTI)
India logs 2.81 lakh new Covid cases; daily tally falls below 3 lakh  in nearly 30 days
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
Scary dimension of virus as it advances into rural India
Villagers spray disinfectant at Duggiralapadu village in Andhra Pradesh | special arrangement
Andhra village shows the way to keep COVID-19 at bay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
At around 10 pm, people started to gather around Nehru stadium with vehicles parked on the Vepery road, Chennai.
Chennai: Crowd gathers to buy Remdesivir unaware of TN govt's new order
Tuaktae now very severe cyclonic storm, to reach Gujarat coast: IMD
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp