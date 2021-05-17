STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Plea to provide quality meals to homeless thrice a day: HC seeks stand of Centre, Delhi government

The court issued a notice to the Centre, National Human Rights Commission, Delhi government, police and various other bodies seeking their stand on the petition.

Published: 17th May 2021 05:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2021 05:42 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi high court, Delhi HC

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A plea to provide adequate quality food three times a day to the homeless and beggars in the city was raised before the Delhi High Court which on Monday sought the Centre and Delhi government's responses to it.

A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh issued notice to the Centre, National Human Rights Commission, Delhi government, police, state legal services authority and the national as well as Delhi commission for protection of child rights, seeking their stand on the petition.

The plea by two law students and some homeless persons has contended that there are hundreds of families living in destitute conditions on the streets of Delhi without sufficient food or civic amenities. It has sought a direction to the authorities to carry out a detailed survey of the number of homeless and beggars across Delhi and to form a committee to look after the interests of these persons.

It has also sought that adequate arrangements be made to provide quality food three times a day to the homeless by creating community kitchens. Besides that the plea also seeks issuance of ration cards, labour cards and financial help of Rs 5,000 per month to the homeless and to create more shelters for them.

