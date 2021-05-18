Delhi Development Authority set to introduce digital system for daily monitoring of court cases

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is set to prepare a digital platform for the effective monitoring of its legal cases.

Senior officials, privy to the development, said the move is also a step forward for achieving its goal of paperless working.

Under the initiative, the authority is aiming at the digitisation of all its litigation records comprising lakhs of pages.

“To achieve the target of paperless working and to digitally transform the handling of litigation work by the law department, the DDA plans to introduce customised software-based court case management system. The agency has started a process to appoint an agency or vendor to carry out the project in a time-bound manner,” said an official.

At present, the agency is a party to more than 25,000 different types of litigations pending in various district or consumer courts, tribunals, forums, high court, and the Supreme Court.

“For keeping a strict watch or vigil on all such cases, the status of cases is required to be updated on day to day basis. The number of court cases are usually increasing. The agency will be required to make provision for monitoring around 65,000 court cases including 25,000 live pending cases presently and any further cases which shall come in future,” he said.

As per the Request for Proposal (RFP) to select a vendor or agency to set up customized SAAS (software as a service) based management software, should have the facility for bulk upload of all records, updating of current records and addition of new data fields.

“The DDA is presently using a web-enabled monitoring system and the agency selected will have to take data from the existing applications including DDA legal software and feed the same as an input to their application. Complete customization, data uploading and operationalization of the application will have to be completed within two months from the date of execution of the agreement,” added the official.

After the launch of the new system, the database of court cases will be updated periodically once in 24 hours, which will facilitate DDA’s law officers and empanelled lawyers and maintain the legal diary. The legal diary will be updated on daily basis in read-only, searchable and printable form. At present, there are more than 150 officers or officials who are required to be given access to the legal dairy

“The system will generate daily cause list of different courts, tribunals, forums and show the same on the workspace or dashboards to the users (officials and lawyers). It will also feature case history. The users can document and make notes. It will also contain a directory with search facility of empanelled advocates, law officers, and nodal officers,” said the official.