STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Development Authority set to introduce digital system for daily monitoring of court cases

Senior officials, privy to the development, said the move is also a step forward for achieving its goal of paperless working.

Published: 18th May 2021 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2021 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

Gavel, Court Hammer

For representational purposes

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is set to prepare a digital platform for the effective monitoring of its legal cases.

Senior officials, privy to the development, said the move is also a step forward for achieving its goal of paperless working.

Under the initiative, the authority is aiming at the digitisation of all its litigation records comprising lakhs of pages. 

“To achieve the target of paperless working and to digitally transform the handling of litigation work by the law department, the DDA plans to introduce customised software-based court case management system. The agency has started a process to appoint an agency or vendor to carry out the project in a time-bound manner,” said an official.

At present, the agency is a party to more than 25,000 different types of litigations pending in various district or consumer courts, tribunals, forums, high court, and the Supreme Court.

“For keeping a strict watch or vigil on all such cases, the status of cases is required to be updated on day to day basis. The number of court cases are usually increasing. The agency will be required to make provision for monitoring around 65,000 court cases including 25,000 live pending cases presently and any further cases which shall come in future,” he said.  

As per the Request for Proposal (RFP) to select a vendor or agency to set up customized SAAS (software as a service) based management software, should have the facility for bulk upload of all records, updating of current records and addition of new data fields.

“The DDA is presently using a web-enabled monitoring system and the agency selected will have to take data from the existing applications including DDA legal software and feed the same as an input to their application. Complete customization, data uploading and operationalization of the application will have to be completed within two months from the date of execution of the agreement,” added the official.

After the launch of the new system, the database of court cases will be updated periodically once in 24 hours, which will facilitate DDA’s law officers and empanelled lawyers and maintain the legal diary. The legal diary will be updated on daily basis in read-only, searchable and printable form. At present, there are more than 150 officers or officials who are required to be given access to the legal dairy

“The system will generate daily cause list of different courts, tribunals, forums and show the same on the workspace or dashboards to the users (officials and lawyers). It will also feature case history. The users can document and make notes. It will also contain a directory with search facility of empanelled advocates, law officers, and nodal officers,” said the official.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Development Authority DDA
India Matters
Global pharma major Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, Moderna vaccines effective against COVID variants found in India: Study
A recovered COVID-19 patient donating plasma. (File Photo)
Centre drops plasma therapy as suggested treatment for Covid in India
The ‘Cov-Tech Ventilation System’ can be fastened over the waist just like a simple belt over which the traditional PPE is worn. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Soon, ventilated PPE kits to provide relief to healthworkers
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp to delete accounts that don’t accept new policy 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Fishermen pull their boat ashore to a safe place during the formation of cyclone Tauktae, at Bandra in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae leaves trail of destruction in Gujarat, heavy winds and rainfall continue
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp