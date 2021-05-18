STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kejriwal appeals Centre to cancel flights from Singapore over virus strain 'dangerous' for children

This new strain of virus could invade India in the form of a third wave, he said in a tweet.

Published: 18th May 2021 06:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2021 06:07 PM

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday appealed to the Central government to immediately cancel all air services with Singapore, saying a new strain of coronavirus there is said to be "very dangerous" for children.

"The new form of coronavirus in Singapore is said to be very dangerous for children. It could reach Delhi in the form of a third wave. My appeal to the Central government: 1. Cancel all air services with Singapore with immediate effect 2.Work on vaccine alternatives for children on a priority basis," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

While there is no know Singapore strain of the coronavirus or any known to have originated in the city State, Kejriwal appeared to be referring to a media report on Monday.

The report had mentioned the threat posed to Singapore's children by the variant first detected in India.

Reacting to the media report, Dr V K Paul, member (health), NITI Aayog, on Tuesday said, "We are examining it".

Earlier this month, the chief minister had said Delhi should prepare for a third wave of COVID-19.

The national capital on Tuesday reported 4,482 Covid-19 cases, the lowest single-day rise since April 5, and 265 fatalities, while the positivity rate dipped to 6.89 per cent.

Delhi had reported 4,524 cases and 340 fatalities on Monday, while the positivity rate was 8.42 per cent.

