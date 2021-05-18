PIL to quash GNCTD Amendment Act: Delhi HC seeks Centre's stand
A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh issued notice to the Ministry of Home Affairs and the office of Lt Governor seeking their stand on the plea by a lawyer.
NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought response of the Centre on a PIL for striking down the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) Amendment Act which increases powers of the Lieutenant Governor.
The Delhi government standing counsel, Santosh K Tripathi, said the plea was not maintainable as the elected government has not been made a party