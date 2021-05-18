STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Take decision on doctor's offer to run closed down hospital: HC to Kejriwal government

The court directed the Delhi government to take a decision in consultation with the Centre and the insolvency resolution professional appointed by the National Company Law Tribunal.

Published: 18th May 2021 09:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2021 09:33 PM   |  A+A-

A COVID-19 patient takes rest inside a temporarily converted isolation ward in a banquet hall in New Delhi

A COVID-19 patient takes rest inside a temporarily converted isolation ward in a banquet hall in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the Delhi government to take a decision "as early as possible and practicable" on the offer made by a doctor, whose 150-bed multi-speciality hospital was closed down due to insolvency resolution process against its parent company, that he would put in the funds required to operationalise it to run on a day-to-day basis.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh directed the Delhi government to take a decision in consultation with the Centre and the insolvency resolution professional appointed by the National Company Law Tribunal.

The court said that the decision be taken "in accordance with the law and as early as possible and practicable".

It said it was not fixing a time limit for taking the decision as the government was already burdened with a lot of things that it has to do during the prevailing pandemic.

With the observation the bench disposed of the plea.

The order came after the doctor, Rakesh Saxena, who had set up the hospital said he will put in Rs 15 lakh initially for operationalising the equipments there and thereafter, he will put in Rs 4 lakh every month towards running costs.

He also told the court that he would bring in his team of doctors and would run the hospital as per the rates fixed by the Delhi government.

The Delhi government had earlier told the court that operational licence can be given for the hospital if it has all the requisite infrastructure in place.

It had, however, said that it cannot bear the expenditure or provide logistical support for running the hospital as a COVID-19 centre as its resources -- manpower, medicines and equipment -- were already "stretched thin" in operating its own hospitals.

The submission was made on an affidavit filed through Delhi government standing counsel Santosh K Tripathi who said the licence can be granted if the court so directs and if the hospital -- Febris Multispeciality Hospital -- is in compliance with the parameters given in the Delhi Nursing Homes Registration Act.

The affidavit has been filed pursuant to the court questioning the logic behind the Delhi government's decision not to use the 150-bed multi-speciality hospital when its services and that of its medical team were being offered by the doctor who established it.

Saxena, who set up Febris Multispeciality Hospital under the parent company Durha Vitrak Pvt Ltd, said that considering the serious situation in the national capital -- grappling with a huge surge in COVID-19 infections and shortage of beds, oxygen and medicines -- his hospital be used to help people.

He has said the Centre or Delhi government can take over the hospital closed since 2019 and use the facilities there for COVID-19 patients.

In his petition, he has urged the court to direct renewal of the license of the hospital in view of the prevailing emergent situation on the ground.

The corporate insolvency resolution process was initiated against the company on an application filed before the National Company Law Tribunal by the LIC Housing Finance Ltd, a creditor of Durha Vitrak Pvt Ltd.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi High Court National Company Law Tribunal Coronavirus COVID-19 Delhi Lockdown
India Matters
MD Sharvil Patel said the company hopes to supply 5 crore doses by the end of this year.
India could get fourth Covid vaccine as Zydus Cadila set to seek nod for ZyCoV-D
Family members react during the cremation of a COVID-19 victim outside a crematorium. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid deaths decelerating, data shows patients are being diagnosed late
Once the Central government gives its approval, children too will get  the Covid vaccine | Express
Children largely asymptomatic but capable of infecting coronavirus: VK Paul
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Google announces new privacy settings, AI tools and Android 12 Beta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and former Health Minister K K Shailaja (File photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Pinarayi 2.0: KK Shailaja dropped in new cabinet, CM's son-in-law included
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp