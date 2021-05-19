STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi reports 3,846 new coronavirus cases, 235 deaths, positivity rate drops to 5.78%

Medical experts have held the lockdown as the main factor behind the dip amid the second wave of the pandemic.

Published: 19th May 2021 04:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2021 04:57 PM

Medics wearing PPE check a COVID-19 patient upon her arrival at LNJP hospital, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The national capital reported 3,846 new COVID-19 cases, its lowest daily spike since April 5, and 235 deaths on Wednesday, as the city's positivity rate dipped to 5.78 per cent, according to the latest health bulletin.

While the number of fresh infections is low, it came from a relatively smaller number of tests -- 66,573 -- conducted on Tuesday.

This is the third day on the trot that the number of new cases has remained below 5,000.

The COVID-19 situation has been improving in Delhi with the number of cases and the positivity rate going down steadily in the past few days.

Medical experts have held the lockdown as the main factor behind the dip amid the second wave of the pandemic.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain said the situation in Delhi was improving at an appreciable rate, but "our target should be to bring down the positivity rate to two per cent".

At 5.78 per cent, the positivity rate is at its lowest since April 6, when it stood at 4.9 per cent.

The number of new infections is also the lowest since April 5, when 3,548 people were diagnosed with the disease, according to the data issued by the city government.

