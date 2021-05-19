Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

Express News Service

Delhi-based fitness trainer Hasti Singh has started an initiative to educate Covid affected and non-Covid patients on boosting immunity and dealing with pandemic stress.

He gives free consultation to the Covid positive and those less aware about the facts around the pandemic. The 31-year-old holds a live session on his social media handles every morning, between 7:00-8:00 am.

“Our body will respond and give a tough fight to infections only when it is strong from inside,” says Singh, adding that in the current scenario, there is a dire need to inform the masses about health and immunity.

“The health of each person matters – young or old and rich or poor. We can eradicate this highly infectious virus only when everyone is completely immune.”

Singh laments that people have still not prioritised good health and prevention from a disease over other things. “Most people come to us only when they face an issue. First invest in good health so that diseases are kept at bay,” he says.

Along with a team of 15 trainers and dieticians, Singh guides people on the importance of good health, how to build immunity and nurture a fit body. Singh is a certified sports and nutrition trainer from Fitlink, Australia, and also a qualified personal trainer and rehabilitation expert.

A firm believer in physical fitness, Singh says regular exercise strengthens the immune system, which helps the body fight off infections and viruses.

“It is sad that even in a pandemic, many people are not interested in investing in health. They ‘waste’ thousands on drinks, junk food, and make-up, but find spending a few hundred on exercise, costly. You just need to take out 30 minutes of your day for exercising, but…,” he trails off.

His fitness journey started in 2000, when he was 10, and began to notice the wrestling academy near his home in Sonipat.

“I used to pass this academy every day on my way to school, and developed interest in the game. My father, a farmer by profession, was happy at my interest in wrestling and got me admitted there,” he says.

Singh soon became an adept wrestler. In 2006, he participated in National Games held in Maharashtra and won a gold medal in the wrestling tournament. He went on to win many more competitions after this.

“But I suffered many injuries and was operated upon a number of times. After I suffered a major knee injury in a wrestling match (in 2008), my doctor told me to leave wrestling. My parents too advised me the same,” he says.

Singh then moved to bodybuilding in 2009, and went on to represent India in international body building contests. In 2016, he took part in the 56th Senior National Body Building Championship by Indian Bodybuilding & Fitness and became Mr India 2016. Two years later, he bagged a bronze in Amateur Olympia.

In 2019, he set up Hasti Transformations, a fitness centre at Club Road, West Punjabi Bagh, New Delhi, a platform that brings along a large gamut of exercises and paradigms to push the foremost holistic and healthy lifestyles among the conscious dwellers.

“Many depressed people visit us. We first give them psychological counselling and then begin their journey towards physical fitness,” says Singh.