STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Invest in good health

Hasti Singh has started an initiative to educate COVID-affected and non-COVID patients on boosting immunity and dealing with pandemic stress.

Published: 19th May 2021 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2021 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

Hasti Singh at his Hasti Transformations fitness centre, Club Road, West Punjabi Bagh.

Hasti Singh at his Hasti Transformations fitness centre, Club Road, West Punjabi Bagh.

By Rajkumari Sharma Tankha
Express News Service

Delhi-based fitness trainer Hasti Singh has started an initiative to educate Covid affected and non-Covid patients on boosting immunity and dealing with pandemic stress.

He gives free consultation to the Covid positive and those less aware about the facts around the pandemic. The 31-year-old holds a live session on his social media handles every morning, between 7:00-8:00 am.

“Our body will respond and give a tough fight to infections only when it is strong from inside,” says Singh, adding that in the current scenario, there is a dire need to inform the masses about health and immunity.

“The health of each person matters – young or old and rich or poor. We can eradicate this highly infectious virus only when everyone is completely immune.”

Singh laments that people have still not prioritised good health and prevention from a disease over other things. “Most people come to us only when they face an issue. First invest in good health so that diseases are kept at bay,” he says.

Along with a team of 15 trainers and dieticians, Singh guides people on the importance of good health, how to build immunity and nurture a fit body. Singh is a certified sports and nutrition trainer from Fitlink, Australia, and also a qualified personal trainer and rehabilitation expert.

A firm believer in physical fitness, Singh says regular exercise strengthens the immune system, which helps the body fight off infections and viruses.

“It is sad that even in a pandemic, many people are not interested in investing in health. They ‘waste’ thousands on drinks, junk food, and make-up, but find spending a few hundred on exercise, costly. You just need to take out 30 minutes of your day for exercising, but…,” he trails off.

His fitness journey started in 2000, when he was 10, and began to notice the wrestling academy near his home in Sonipat.

“I used to pass this academy every day on my way to school, and developed interest in the game. My father, a farmer by profession, was happy at my interest in wrestling and got me admitted there,” he says.

Singh soon became an adept wrestler. In 2006, he participated in National Games held in Maharashtra and won a gold medal in the wrestling tournament. He went on to win many more competitions after this.

“But I suffered many injuries and was operated upon a number of times. After I suffered a major knee injury in a wrestling match (in 2008), my doctor told me to leave wrestling. My parents too advised me the same,” he says.

Singh then moved to bodybuilding in 2009, and went on to represent India in international body building contests. In 2016, he took part in the 56th Senior National Body Building Championship by Indian Bodybuilding & Fitness and became Mr India 2016. Two years later, he bagged a bronze in Amateur Olympia.

In 2019, he set up Hasti Transformations, a fitness centre at Club Road, West Punjabi Bagh, New Delhi, a platform that brings along a large gamut of exercises and paradigms to push the foremost holistic and healthy lifestyles among the conscious dwellers.

“Many depressed people visit us. We first give them psychological counselling and then begin their journey towards physical fitness,” says Singh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hasti Singh
India Matters
MD Sharvil Patel said the company hopes to supply 5 crore doses by the end of this year.
India could get fourth Covid vaccine as Zydus Cadila set to seek nod for ZyCoV-D
Family members react during the cremation of a COVID-19 victim outside a crematorium. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid deaths decelerating, data shows patients are being diagnosed late
Once the Central government gives its approval, children too will get  the Covid vaccine | Express
Children largely asymptomatic but capable of infecting coronavirus: VK Paul
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Google announces new privacy settings, AI tools and Android 12 Beta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and former Health Minister K K Shailaja (File photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Pinarayi 2.0: KK Shailaja dropped in new cabinet, CM's son-in-law included
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp