'It's not in their veins': Delhi HC says politicians, bureaucrats find it difficult to accept failure

The bench observed that judicial officers are working and exposing them to the risk, the way armed forces and police forces are doing.

Published: 19th May 2021 04:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2021 04:15 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi high court, Delhi HC

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Politicians and bureaucrats find it very difficult to accept their failure and inability as it is not in their veins, the Delhi High Court Wednesday said while expressing concerns over the condition of subordinate judiciary's judicial officers who are at risk of contracting COVID-19 owing to the nature of duties.

The high court said three judicial officers have already died after contracting the virus in the national capital and it was of the prima facie view that they should be treated akin to frontline workers like armed forces and police forces personnel and asked the government to consider it.

"In Supreme Court and High Court, we hold constitutional positions. Our protocols are different but that is not the case of subordinate judiciary. The judicial officers' exposure is different and you should take steps for good reasons. You examine it and then decide," a bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh said.

The bench was not impressed with the submissions of the Delhi Government that high court had earlier passed an order by which the Delhi district judges were to coordinate with district magistrates to address the medical concerns of judicial officers and their families during the COVID-19 pandemic and nodal officers were appointed in each district.

The bench said, "let us not get into this. That has not delivered. They are here because it didn't bring about any satisfactory results. It is very difficult for bureaucracy and political leaders to accept their failure or inability. They will never accept their failure. This is not in their veins."

It said the system has to be put in place now and can't wait for the crisis to arise and have to be prepared for the worst as nobody knows how the situation would be in future.

The bench observed that judicial officers are working and exposing them to the risk, the way armed forces and police forces are doing.

We have lost three judicial officers already.

Look at the number of judicial officers and their families being infected, it's staggering.

Because of the nature of their job, they have to expose themselves so we need to protect them.

"You don't expect a judge to discharge his duty when his son, daughter, wife or any other family member is seriously ill. Take steps on your own, you (government) don't need to wait for orders on this," it said.

The court noted the submissions of senior advocate Rahul Mehra, representing Delhi government, that the state shall consider whether judicial officers rendering services to keep the wheels of justice moving and are exposed to the risk of COVID-19 on account of nature of duties, can be declared as "frontline workers".

The counsel also said that Delhi Judicial Services Association, which has filed an application raising certain issues including that facilities on ground are an eyewash, may submit the representation to the Delhi Chief Secretary who shall consider it and also convene a virtual meeting with the members of the association.

Delhi government standing counsel Santosh Kumar Tripathi submitted the high court had earlier passed an order by which the Delhi district judges were to coordinate with district magistrates to address the medical concerns of judicial officers and their families during the COVID-19 pandemic and nodal officers were appointed in each district.

During the hearing, Mehra conceded that it's a very serious issue raised in the plea and the COVID care centres are equal to home isolation beds and not for moderate to severe patients and stressed on the need for vaccination.

