Oxygen concentrators hoarding: Delhi police seizes cell phones of arrested businessman Navneet Kalra

Kalra, who was on the run for over a week since the seizure of more than 500 oxygen concentrators, was nabbed from Gurgaon on Sunday night and was formally arrested on Monday.

Published: 19th May 2021 06:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2021 06:12 PM   |  A+A-

Businessman Navneet Kalra

Businessman Navneet Kalra (Photo| Instagram)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police's crime branch has seized two mobile phones from businessman Navneet Kalra, who was arrested for alleged hoarding and black marketing of oxygen concentrators, sources said on Wednesday.

Kalra was nabbed from Gurgaon on Sunday night and was formally arrested on Monday. He was on the run for over a week since the seizure of more than 500 oxygen concentrators from Khan Chacha, Town Hall, and Nega & Ju restaurants owned by him.

"The crime branch team probing the case has seized two cell phones from Kalra which have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for further examination," the sources said. As part of the investigation, the crime branch took Kalra to three restaurants in Delhi in connection with the case on Tuesday, police said.

The police said that an officer said Kalra was taken to Khan Chacha, Townhall, and Nege Ju restaurants from where the concentrators were recovered. He was also taken for the mandatory medical examination. The Delhi High Court on Tuesday declined to direct an expeditious decision on a bail plea filed by Kalra, a day after a city court remanded him to three days' police custody.

The police have said that the concentrators seized from Kalra's restaurants were imported from China and were being sold at an exorbitant price of Rs 50,000 to 70,000 a piece as against its cost of Rs 16,000 to Rs 22,000.

Oxygen concentrators are crucial medical equipment used for COVID-19 patients and are on high demand amid the second wave of the pandemic.

On May 5, a case was registered against Kalra under Section 420 (cheating), 188 (disobedience to order promulgated by public servant), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, Essential Commodities Act and Epidemic Diseases Act.

