PCI notice to Delhi government over press freedom

The PCI has sought a report from Delhi’s chief secretary and the DIP on a complaint filed by BJP MP Manoj Tiwari.

Published: 20th May 2021 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2021 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

Journalists

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Press Council of India (PCI) has sought a report from Delhi’s chief secretary (CS) and the directorate of information and publicity (DIP) on a complaint filed by BJP MP Manoj Tiwari.

In a complaint to the council on Saturday, the BJP leader alleged that journalists are being harassed for reporting the “truth from the ground” and sought directions to the Delhi government not to “interfere with the functioning of journalists or create hurdles to their freedom”. 

In his letter, the parliamentarian also alleged that instead of focusing on the Covid pandemic and deploying its resources to help the aam aadmi (common people), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government is indulging in blame games.  

Following his complaint, the council has asked the chief secretary and the directorate of information and publicity to submit a report in the matter within two weeks for taking further action.

Earlier, Tiwari, who represents the Northeast Delhi parliamentary constituency, had written to the Editors Guild of India (EGI) on the same issue. 

“In a democracy, accountability of the representatives of the people qua the citizenry is strengthened when the citizens are served with facts which are neutral having zero leniency towards any political affiliation. Biased reporting is the death knell of any country which stands on democratic principles and values.  During the second wave of this pandemic, the media persons have played a crucial role in raising the issues of common people, which the present Delhi government is endeavoring its best to sideline,” reads Manoj  Tiwari’s complaint to the Press Council of India. 

