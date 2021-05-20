STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Road passengers from Andhra, Telangana will be allowed via Delhi without disembarking: DDMA

The DDMA had announced on May 6 that people arriving in Delhi from the two states through any mode of transport will have to undergo 14 days of mandatory institutional quarantine.

Published: 20th May 2021 10:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2021 10:44 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker in PPE takes swab samples of a man for RT PCR COVID19 test, in New Delhi

A health worker in PPE takes swab samples of a man for RT PCR COVID19 test, in New Delhi. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Persons travelling by road from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to other states via Delhi will be allowed to undertake their onward journey without disembarking from their vehicle in the national capital, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said on Thursday.

The DDMA had announced on May 6 that people arriving in Delhi from the two states through any mode of transport will have to undergo 14 days of mandatory institutional quarantine.

"In respect of persons travelling, by road, from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to other States passing through NCT of Delhi, shall be allowed to perform their onward journey to other States without disembarking from the vehicle en-route inside NCT of Delhi," the DDMA said in an order Thursday.

"All persons travelling from the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to other states through NCT of Delhi by airlines, trains or any other mode of transportation and not in possession of negative RTPCR report (not older than 72 hours prior to undertaking the journey) or COVID vaccination certificate (both doses), shall be shifted to government institutional or paid quarantine facility and provided facility to undergo RT-PCR test on payment basis," it added.

The DDMA said further that all such transit passengers shall be allowed to perform their further journey to other states on production of valid ticket and on tested negative as per RTPCR test conducted at quarantine centre.

"In case a person is tested positive, he or she shall have to undergo a mandatory quarantine period of 14 days," it said.

In the May 6 order, the DDMA had said those who have been administered both doses of COVID vaccine or carry negative RT-PCR test report not older than 72 hours prior to undertaking the journey, will be allowed home quarantine for 7 days, it had said.

The DDMA had imposed the restrictions saying that a virulent variant of COVID-19 is reported to have been found recently in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

"The new strain of COVID-19 has a shorter incubation period with high transmission rate and the progress of disease is much more rapid in this strain.

Therefore, additional precautionary measures in respect of the persons coming from the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to Delhi through flights, trains, buses or cars are required to be taken," it had said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Disaster Management Authority Coronavirus COVID-19 Delhi Lockdown
India Matters
Nurses at the newly set up Corona Specialized Treatment Centre with 500 oxygen equipped beds, at Iron Ore Complex, in Salem. (Photo | PTI)
TN's taxi ambulance, Kerala's oxygen nurses among India's best Covid practices
T D Nandagopal
83-year-old Chennai man with comorbidities beats Covid
For representational purposes
Positivity: Not mind but heart should be at work
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
Tourist hub Goa reports high positivity, mortality

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several parts of the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on account of Cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Delhi receives highest rainfall since 1951 for the month of May
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greets Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the latter was sworn in at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Photo | PRD)
Pinarayi sworn in as Kerala CM second time: Learn about his new cabinet ministers
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp