Delhi Police files chargesheet against Deep Sidhu, others in Republic Day violence case

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has filed a 3000-page chargesheet against 16 persons including Punjabi actor and activist Deep Sidhu in connection with the violence took place at Red Fort on Republic Day. About 524 police persons and 11 farmers were injured in this violence.

The chargesheet was filed on May 17 before a magistrate and is listed for May 28 in Tis Hazari court for further hearing. Deep Sidhu, Iqbal Singh, Maninder Moni, Khempreet and Lakha Sidhara are among the main accused named in the chargsheet. 13 people named in the chargesheet have been released on bail.

Sidhu and Sidhana has been named as the key conspirators behind the violence. Delhi Police Police had lodged a case in the case at PS Kotwali under various sections of IPC including sedition, rioting, attempt to murder, dacoity and violence. The case was later transferred to Crime Branch. The chargsheet also mentions names of some farmer leaders.

The violence took place on 26th January when some farmers breached the routes and guidelines given by the Delhi Police to the farmers to take out a rally. They clashed with the police, broke barricades, vandalised property and entered Red Fort and creates ruckus and vandalised the heritage site. About 43 FIRs were filed by different branches and around 150 persons were arrested in the case.