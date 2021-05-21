Nearly 200 cases of black fungus in Delhi hospitals

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The national capital has so far reported 197 cases of mucormycosis, also known as the black fungus infection, including in some patients who arrived from other states, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Friday.

“Corona patients who have been prescribed steroids during treatment should be vigilant for one week after its closure and should not leave house in order to minimise social interaction. When blood sugar increases, viruses, fungi and bacteria attack very rapidly,” the minister said.

The minister noted that patients should take steroids for the treatment of Covid-19 only on the advice of a doctor. Jain also acknowledged the shortage of medicines for the black fungus infection across the entire country.

“The central government is controlling supply of medicines for black fungus infection. They are giving these medicines according to statewise quota. They have allocated 2,000 medicine doses for Delhi. The Delhi government will give these drugs to hospitals as soon as we get them. We can only give it to hospitals as this infection cannot be treated at homes,” he mentioned.

“Our demand is much more than what we are being given by the Centre. How can we equally distribute to hospitals when we have received less? Even the HC has stated that there is a shortage of these medicines in India and that the Centre should supply the medicine from anywhere they can,” Jain commented.

LNJP sets up panel

A special committee consisting of nine experts have been set up at Lok Nayak Hospital to manage mucormycosis cases. The facility has also been turned into a dedicated black fungus infection management hospital.

“Liposomal amphotericin B and Prosaconazole to be made available by procuring it from DHS/Lok Nayak Hospital and a buffer stock of three months to be maintained for treating such patients,” said the order.