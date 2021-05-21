STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NGT directs Environment Ministry to revisit clearance for development of poultry market adjacent to Ghazipur mandi

Senior Advocate Raj Panjwani with lawyer Priyanka Bangari submitted that there is no environmental impact assessment of the slaughtering activity, as the evaluation is only of construction activity.

NGT

The National Green Tribunal (File Photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal on Friday directed the Environment Ministry to revisit the Environmental Clearance (EC) granted for the development of 'Modern Poultry and Egg Market' adjacent to Ghazipur mandi.

The NGT said that the Environmental Clearance to the development of Modern Poultry and Egg Market near Ghazipur may not be given effect.

An NGT bench headed by its chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said "Thus, without further adjudication, the grant of EC needs to be revisited. We order accordingly."

"Till fresh consideration in the light of the above, the impugned EC may not be given effect," the NGT said.

The NGT was hearing animal right activist Gauri Maulekhi's application against the grant of Environmental Clearance (EC) by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on January 5 for the development of Modern Poultry and Egg Market with a built-up area of 96,629.057 square meters at B-1 Pocket, adjacent to NH-24 Ghazipur, New Delhi by M/s Delhi Agricultural Marketing Board (DAMB).

Senior Advocate Raj Panjwani with lawyer Priyanka Bangari appeared for applicant Maulekhi.

She raised objection against the impugned EC stating that the slaughtering of animals and processing of meat cannot be at the same place where marketing is done.

She further submitted that there is no environmental impact assessment of the slaughtering activity, as the evaluation is only of construction activity.

"The suitability of the site in question, adjacent to Gazipur dumpsite and impact on hygiene and public health has also not been assessed. The project was required to be appraised as an integral one and not confined to construction alone. Moreover, the above Court orders were required to be duly considered, " the applicant submitted. 

