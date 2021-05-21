STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Plea in Delhi HC seeks regulation of HRCT test price in national capital

Delhi high court, Delhi HC

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday adjourned a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) till May 31 seeking direction to regulate/cap the rate of High-Resolution Computerised Tomography (HRCT) test/ scan in the national capital for patients with COVID-19 symptoms.

The matter was adjourned as the Division Bench of Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh did not assemble today.

Earlier, Delhi High Court had sought the response of the Delhi government and Department of Health and Family Welfare in this matter.

The petitioner, Shivleen Pasricha, through advocate Amresh Anand stated that currently the price of HRCT is unregulated in the state of NCT of Delhi and it costs between Rs 5,000 to 6,500, which may be beyond the paying capacity of a common man. The price of HRCT/CT scan/ test has already been regulated by the state governments of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, and Madhya Pradesh at a very low price as compared to what the Delhi hospitals are charging.

"In the present Covid-19 wave, there are many cases where RT-PCR test reports are coming negative; however, many patients are being diagnosed with Covid-19 after conducting of an HRCT. Hence, HRCT in the present scenario has become very relevant and important for the diagnosis, management, and treatment of Covid-19 patients," the plea stated.

The petition further said HRCT not only detects the presence of a virus in the lungs but also shows the severity of the infection.

The HRCT report primarily gives two findings- a Co-RADS Score (Level of suspicion of Covid-19 infection) and a cycle threshold (CT) value score, which determines the severity and specificity of the disease/infection.

To mitigate the financial burden of people during these tough times, the petitioner is filing the present writ petition seeking issuance of appropriate direction(s) to the respondents to take appropriate steps to cap the price of HRCT in the state of NCT of Delhi.

"The need of the hour is to take immediate steps by the respondents to make HRCT, an essential test for COVID-19, available to the common man, at reasonable and affordable prices," the plea said. 

