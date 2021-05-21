Three centres to start for treatment of ‘black fungus’ in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid rise in mucormycosis or black fungus cases in the national capital, the AAP government on Thursday decided to start dedicated centres for the treatment of rare fungal infection at three Delhi government-run hospitals.

The decision was taken during a high-level meeting convened by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. It was also attended by Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain and Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev.

“Three important decisions were taken in the meeting. For the treatment of black fungus, centres will be set up at Lok Nayak, Guru Tegh Bahadur (GTB), and Rajiv Gandhi (Super Specialty) hospitals. It was also decided to make adequate arrangements for medicines required for its treatment and to create awareness among people for prevention of the infection,” Kejriwal tweeted.

The hospitals in Delhi have reported an increased number of mucormycosis cases among those recovering from Covid-19 during the second wave of the virus infection.

It could be ascribed to ‘irrational use of steroids at home without consulting doctors’, experts have said. Kerjiwal added that people from outside the city also come here for treatment.

“We should have sufficient quantity of medicines to cater to everybody,” he said.

An official, privy to the meeting, said that dedicated three centres would have teams of specialized doctors constituted at each centre for efficient functioning.

“The Delhi government will also prepare a detailed plan and issue special standard operating procedures (SOPs) on how to raise awareness amongst Covid-recovered people for the prevention of the disease. The Delhi government will also procure medicines for the treatment of the disease from the Central government,” said an official.

The fungal infection, which affects the brain, lungs, and sinuses, can be lethal to those suffering from diabetes or compromised immune systems. According to Suresh Singh Naruka, senior consultant, ENT, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, mucormycosis is more prevalent in people with low immunity due to diabetes, kidney disease, liver disorder, old age, cardiac issues, or those on medication for auto-immune diseases like rheumatoid arthritis.

“If such patients are administered steroids, their immunity reduces further, allowing the fungus to thrive,” he said.

Yudhyavir, Assistant Professor (anesthesiology and critical care), AIIMS, noted that Amphotericin-B used in the treatment of mucormycosis is not commonly available and is manufactured in lesser quantities.

“Before Covid, the drug was not being used much. Now, its demand has risen, leading to a shortage,” he said.