Truck in Delhi falls into caved-in road after heavy rainfall, minister orders probe

The cave-in near the under-construction Dhansa Stand Metro Station in west Delhi was so huge that a truck fell into it.

Published: 21st May 2021 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2021 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

A truck fell in a caved-in part of a road near a metro construction site at Khera More in Najafgarh area of New Delhi.

A truck fell in a caved-in part of a road near a metro construction site at Khera More in Najafgarh area of New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A large portion of a road along with the footpath near a Delhi Metro station construction site caved in due to heavy rains a day before, prompting the city transport minister to order a probe into the incident, officials said on Thursday.

The cave-in on Wednesday near the under-construction Dhansa Stand Metro Station in west Delhi was so huge that a truck fell into it.

“Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Thursday visited the DMRC site at Dhansa Stand Metro Station and Khaira Crossing where a large portion of road caved-in, damaging the nearby buildings during heavy rains last night,” the transport department said in a statement. 

Police officials said they received information about the cave-in due to incessant rainfall on Wednesday night.

The road caved-in and the rainwater entered many shops and buildings near the spot, they said. “A truck fell into the caved-in portion of the road. But no injury or loss of life was reported,” a senior police officer said.

The truck was taken out by the authorities and the State Disaster Response Force was also informed about the incident, he said. People residing in three buildings near the spot were evacuated safely, he added. 

