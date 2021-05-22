STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
21 cases of black fungus at Delhi government-run LNJP Hospital: Official

Of the 21 cases, 13 people are Covid positive, Medical Director of the facility, Dr Suresh Kumar said.

Doctors performing a Diagnostic Nasel Endoscopy to detect Black fungus at a hospital in Hyderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

Representational Image. (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Over 20 cases of mucormycosis or black fungus have been reported at the Delhi government-run LNJP Hospital till date, a top official said on Saturday.

Of the 21 cases, 13 people are Covid positive, Medical Director of the facility, Dr Suresh Kumar said.

Mucormycosis or black fungus is more common among people whose immunity has lowered due to Covid, diabetes, kidney disease, liver or cardiac disorders, age-related issues, or those on medication for auto-immune diseases like rheumatoid arthritis.

If such patients are administered steroids, their immunity reduces further, allowing the fungus to thrive.

And, steroids should be administered very judiciously after proper clinical examination by a doctor.

Cases of black fungus have been escalating in the national capital amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Twenty-one black fungus patients are currently at LNJP Hospital, out of which 13 are Covid positive," Kumar said.

Amid escalating cases of black fungus in the national capital, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday asked people to be watchful and not resort to self-medication, particularly steroids, and said about 15 hospitals in the city are treating patients of mucormycosis.

Interacting with reporters, he also said there was a scarcity of drugs needed for its treatment in Delhi and the rest of the country.

There were 197 cases of black fungus in hospitals across the city, till Wednesday night, including non-residents who have come to the city for treatment, he reiterated.

