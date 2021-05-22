Centre failing in Covid-19 vaccination drive: Delhi Minister Gopal Rai

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Dejected by the delay in procurement of vaccines, the Delhi government on Friday said that the central government is “completely failing” in the vaccination exercise. Delhi Cabinet Minister Gopal Rai said that the Centre has failed to fulfill its duty of providing Covid-19 vaccines to the states.

“I think the Centre is completely failing at this (providing vaccines) and we can only hope that this system improves as soon as possible so that maximum people can be vaccinated and the future dangers can be deferred,” said Rai, after inaugurating a 100-bed Covid care facility at the Ambedkar College in Babarpur.

Earlier, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party said that the Delhi government will have to temporarily stop the inoculation drive for the 18-44 age group from Monday, as it has almost run out of vaccines for this category. AAP MLA Atishi said on Friday that Delhi has already shut 235 of the total 368 inoculation centres for this age group due to a shortage of vaccines.

“The remaining 133 sites will be shut on Saturday, which means the inoculation drive for this age group will have to be stopped temporarily from Monday,” she added. Only 42,380 doses were left for the 18-44 category as on Friday morning, Atishi said. She said that for the 45-plus age group as well less than a day’s stock of Covaxin is left with the Delhi government, while the Covishield stock for them can last up to eight days.

Meanwhile, the total count of anti-Covid vaccine doses administered in Delhi crossed the 50 lakh-mark on Friday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.

“Delhi has crossed total 50 lakh vaccination doses benchmark today (including 1st and 2nd dose). But it’s unfortunate that we have to close our centres, for 18+ age group, because of non-availability of vaccine,” he tweeted.

AAP government has been taking on the BJP-led central government for mismanagement in supply of vaccines and sending doses to foreign countries. “The vaccines that were supposed to be given to the people of India have been sent abroad and it is on the direction of the Central Government that this was sent,” said Rai.

100-bed COVID FACILITY OPENS IN BABAPUR

Delhi Minister Gopal Rai inaugurated a 100-bed Covid care facility at the Ambedkar College in the Babarpur area on Friday, Rai said that this Covid care facility has 50 oxygen beds and 50 normal beds for the Covid patients and is connected with the GTB hospital. There is helpline number of the center for any patient to call here talk to the doctor and based on the suggestion the admission will take place, said Rai.