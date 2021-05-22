STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Centre failing in Covid-19 vaccination drive: Delhi Minister Gopal Rai

Meanwhile, the total count of anti-Covid vaccine doses administered in Delhi crossed the 50 lakh-mark on Friday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.

Published: 22nd May 2021 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2021 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker gives Covid vaccine to a woman in New Delhi.

A health worker gives Covid vaccine to a woman in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Dejected by the delay in procurement of vaccines, the Delhi government on Friday said that the central government is “completely failing” in the vaccination exercise. Delhi Cabinet Minister Gopal Rai said that the Centre has failed to fulfill its duty of providing Covid-19 vaccines to the states.

“I think the Centre is completely failing at this (providing vaccines) and we can only hope that this system improves as soon as possible so that maximum people can be vaccinated and the future dangers can be deferred,” said Rai, after inaugurating a 100-bed Covid care facility at the Ambedkar College in Babarpur.

Earlier, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party said that the Delhi government will have to temporarily stop the inoculation drive for the 18-44 age group from Monday, as it has almost run out of vaccines for this category. AAP MLA Atishi said on Friday that Delhi has already shut 235 of the total 368 inoculation centres for this age group due to a shortage of vaccines.

“The remaining 133 sites will be shut on Saturday, which means the inoculation drive for this age group will have to be stopped temporarily from Monday,” she added. Only 42,380 doses were left for the 18-44 category as on Friday morning, Atishi said. She said that for the 45-plus age group as well less than a day’s stock of Covaxin is left with the Delhi government, while the Covishield stock for them can last up to eight days.

Meanwhile, the total count of anti-Covid vaccine doses administered in Delhi crossed the 50 lakh-mark on Friday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.

“Delhi has crossed total 50 lakh vaccination doses benchmark today (including 1st and 2nd dose). But it’s unfortunate that we have to close our centres, for 18+ age group, because of non-availability of vaccine,” he tweeted.

AAP government has been taking on the BJP-led central government for mismanagement in supply of vaccines and sending doses to foreign countries. “The vaccines that were supposed to be given to the people of India have been sent abroad and it is on the direction of the Central Government that this was sent,” said Rai.

100-bed COVID FACILITY OPENS IN BABAPUR

Delhi Minister Gopal Rai inaugurated a 100-bed Covid care facility at the Ambedkar College in the Babarpur area on Friday, Rai said that this Covid care facility has 50 oxygen beds and 50 normal beds for the Covid patients and is connected with the GTB hospital. There is helpline number of the center for any patient to call here talk to the doctor and based on the suggestion the admission will take place, said Rai.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Vaccination COVID 19 in india Coronavirus Gopal Rai
India Matters
Dr AK Banerji who served at AIIMS' neurosurgery department for 30 years, said that the drug was reasonably effective on cancer.
'DRDO's drug was effective on brain cancer patients, can't say about Covid-19'
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Soumya Sinha)
Covid culpability: A conspiracy of silence
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Credit card, passport details of 45 lakh flyers leaked in massive Air India data breach
(Representational Image)
Funds for start-ups offering indigenous solutions to Covid crisis 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister MK Stalin seen arriving at the Secretariat for Cabinet meeting in this file photo. (EPS | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
CM MK Stalin announces extension of full lockdown for another week in TN from May 24
Palestinian municipal workers clean the streets following a cease-fire reached after an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel. (Photo | AP)
Explained: How Israel and Hamas finally agreed to cease fire to end bloody 11-day war
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
HOW IS WHITE FUNGUS DIFFERENT FROM BLACK FUNGUS? While the Black fungus is called the Mucormycosis, White fungus is also known as candidiasis. Steroid treatment can cause white fungal infection in Covid patients while unsterile use of oxygen cylinders can
White Fungus outbreak updates: What we know so far about the infection 'deadlier' than Black Fungus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp