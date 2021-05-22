STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Covid-19: Delhi University to promote second year students, Open Book Exams for last semester

However, the final semester students and teachers protested that the varsity should also promote final year students based on Assessment Based-Examination mode.

Published: 22nd May 2021 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2021 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi University

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Given the second wave of Covid pandemic, the Delhi University has decided to promote the intermediate (fourth semester) students to the next semester like last year. The students will be evaluated on the Assessment Based-Examination (ABE) mode. However, the university will conduct Open Book Examination (OBE) for final semester i.e, final year students of Undergraduate (UG) and Post Graduate (PG) courses.

The varsity announced the final term examinations on Thursday and the exams will be conducted from June 7.

“Intermediate semester IV for 3-year UG courses will be on ABE mode of Examination, Detailed guidelines to follow soon,”said DU in its official tweet.

While, the varsity is yet to take any decision for the examinations of second semester (first yeat students).

“Examination of first year students (II Sem) will be decided in due course of time.All datesheets are available on the DU website,”it said. DS Rawat, Dean of Examinations, DU, said, “Under this ABE mode, the evalaution is done in 50-50 method. For instance, the 50 percent for internal assessments and 50 percent based on the marks scored by the students in the previous semesters.”

“The decision on second semester is yet to be taken as the admissions last year were delayed due to lockdown and the students gave their first semester exams in March. So, the decision on how to evaluate the second semster students will most probable taken in June.”

The final year exams were scheduled to be held on May 15 but were postponed following the protest and request by the students and teachers.

DU’s decision was welcomed by the students and teachers. However, the final semester students and teachers protested that the varsity should also promote final year students based on ABE mode.

“Many students have lost sonmeone or are suffering from Covid. Same is with the teachers. In such time neither the teachers nor the students are ready for exams,” said Dr Pankaj Garg, former AC member and Convenor of INTEC.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi University Open book Exams COVID 19
India Matters
Dr AK Banerji who served at AIIMS' neurosurgery department for 30 years, said that the drug was reasonably effective on cancer.
'DRDO's drug was effective on brain cancer patients, can't say about Covid-19'
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Soumya Sinha)
Covid culpability: A conspiracy of silence
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Credit card, passport details of 45 lakh flyers leaked in massive Air India data breach
(Representational Image)
Funds for start-ups offering indigenous solutions to Covid crisis 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister MK Stalin seen arriving at the Secretariat for Cabinet meeting in this file photo. (EPS | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
CM MK Stalin announces extension of full lockdown for another week in TN from May 24
Palestinian municipal workers clean the streets following a cease-fire reached after an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel. (Photo | AP)
Explained: How Israel and Hamas finally agreed to cease fire to end bloody 11-day war
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
HOW IS WHITE FUNGUS DIFFERENT FROM BLACK FUNGUS? While the Black fungus is called the Mucormycosis, White fungus is also known as candidiasis. Steroid treatment can cause white fungal infection in Covid patients while unsterile use of oxygen cylinders can
White Fungus outbreak updates: What we know so far about the infection 'deadlier' than Black Fungus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp