Covid-19: Delhi University to promote second year students, Open Book Exams for last semester

Gayathri Mani By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Given the second wave of Covid pandemic, the Delhi University has decided to promote the intermediate (fourth semester) students to the next semester like last year. The students will be evaluated on the Assessment Based-Examination (ABE) mode. However, the university will conduct Open Book Examination (OBE) for final semester i.e, final year students of Undergraduate (UG) and Post Graduate (PG) courses.

The varsity announced the final term examinations on Thursday and the exams will be conducted from June 7.

“Intermediate semester IV for 3-year UG courses will be on ABE mode of Examination, Detailed guidelines to follow soon,”said DU in its official tweet.

While, the varsity is yet to take any decision for the examinations of second semester (first yeat students).

“Examination of first year students (II Sem) will be decided in due course of time.All datesheets are available on the DU website,”it said. DS Rawat, Dean of Examinations, DU, said, “Under this ABE mode, the evalaution is done in 50-50 method. For instance, the 50 percent for internal assessments and 50 percent based on the marks scored by the students in the previous semesters.”

“The decision on second semester is yet to be taken as the admissions last year were delayed due to lockdown and the students gave their first semester exams in March. So, the decision on how to evaluate the second semster students will most probable taken in June.”

The final year exams were scheduled to be held on May 15 but were postponed following the protest and request by the students and teachers.

DU’s decision was welcomed by the students and teachers. However, the final semester students and teachers protested that the varsity should also promote final year students based on ABE mode.

“Many students have lost sonmeone or are suffering from Covid. Same is with the teachers. In such time neither the teachers nor the students are ready for exams,” said Dr Pankaj Garg, former AC member and Convenor of INTEC.