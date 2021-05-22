STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

'DRDO's drug was effective on brain cancer patients, can't say about Covid-19'

DRDO’s drug was first used in a human clinical study on brain tumour patients by Dr A K  Banerji at AIIMS, Delhi, along with Dr Viney Jain, former director of INMAS LAB.

Published: 22nd May 2021 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2021 03:41 PM   |  A+A-

Dr AK Banerji who served at AIIMS' neurosurgery department for 30 years, said that the drug was reasonably effective on cancer.

Dr AK Banerji who served at AIIMS' neurosurgery department for 30 years, said that the drug was reasonably effective on cancer.

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Oral anti-viral drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG), developed by the DRDO and being touted as a potential game-changer in the battle against Covid-19, was first used in a human clinical study on brain tumour patients by Dr A K  Banerji at AIIMS, Delhi, along with Dr Viney Jain, former director of INMAS LAB (DRDO).

Dr Banerji, who has served at AIIMS’ neurosurgery department for 30 years, told The New Indian Express that the drug was reasonably effective on cancer but could not comment on its efficacy on Covid-19 patients.

“We used the drug for brain cancer. I can tell you that it was reasonably effective. And we had hoped that it would get approval for commercial production, but that didn’t happen. But Covid is not cancer. I don’t want to make presumptions whether it will work for Covid-19 patients or not,” Dr Banerji said. 

2-DG, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation’s (DRDO’s) leading laboratory Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS) in collaboration with Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, has been granted emergency approval by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for Covid treatment. It has been studied in over 200 clinical trials for the treatment of various cancers globally.

“Components are the same as the drug, then and now. Dr Jain, a friend of mine from AIIMS, was working at the DRDO laboratory. He had convinced me to use the drug on cancer patients. We had used it as a radiation sensitiser,” Dr Banerji said.

Dr Jain had joined the faculty as an assistant professor in the biophysics department of AIIMS in 1973 and played a crucial role in bringing the drug to India for the first time. 

“It had to be imported from the US at that time and was expensive. If we had to use it, it had to be pre-ordered. Then the DRDO gave a patent to a firm in MP so that it could be commercially viable. But another company was competing for the same drug and that became popular,” Dr Banerji said.

‘2-DG option for patients requiring Oxygen therapy’

Dr Deepak Gupta, a professor of Neurosurgery, AIIMS, who is doing further research on the drug’s usage, said the concept of using the glucose analogue 2-DG for optimising radiotherapy was developed by Dr Jain. From preclinical and clinical studies, he showed that 2-DG can function as a differential radio-chemo-modifier, which can sensitise cancer cells while protecting normal cells.

The differential effects of 2-DG are based on the Warburg effect. Pre-clinical studies in murine models confirmed this hypothesis. 

“It is a glucose molecule analogue which can’t undergo further glycolysis. Monocytes/macrophages in Covid lungs (proliferative tissues: inflammation/tumour) become highly glycolytic after infection and facilitate SARS-CoV-2 replication which accumulates in virally infected cells and prevents virus growth by stopping viral synthesis and energy production.

It enhances cellular damage and cell death by inhibiting repair and recovery. 2-DG can be considered for admitted Covid patients requiring medical oxygen therapy for moderate to severe covid patients as an adjunct to existing treatment,” Dr Gupta said. 

​In April 2020, INMAS-DRDO scientists had conducted experiments with the help of the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology and found that this molecule works effectively against Covid and inhibits viral growth. Phase-III trials were conducted on 220 patients between December 2020 and March 2021 at 27 Covid hospitals.

First used in clinical study on brain tumour patients

DRDO’s drug was first used in a human clinical study on brain tumour patients by Dr A K  Banerji at AIIMS, Delhi, along with Dr Viney Jain, former director of INMAS LAB (DRDO).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dr A K  Banerji Dr Viney Jain DRDO AIIMS COVID 19 second wave
India Matters
Dr AK Banerji who served at AIIMS' neurosurgery department for 30 years, said that the drug was reasonably effective on cancer.
'DRDO's drug was effective on brain cancer patients, can't say about Covid-19'
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Soumya Sinha)
Covid culpability: A conspiracy of silence
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Credit card, passport details of 45 lakh flyers leaked in massive Air India data breach
(Representational Image)
Funds for start-ups offering indigenous solutions to Covid crisis 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister MK Stalin seen arriving at the Secretariat for Cabinet meeting in this file photo. (EPS | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
CM MK Stalin announces extension of full lockdown for another week in TN from May 24
Palestinian municipal workers clean the streets following a cease-fire reached after an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel. (Photo | AP)
Explained: How Israel and Hamas finally agreed to cease fire to end bloody 11-day war
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
HOW IS WHITE FUNGUS DIFFERENT FROM BLACK FUNGUS? While the Black fungus is called the Mucormycosis, White fungus is also known as candidiasis. Steroid treatment can cause white fungal infection in Covid patients while unsterile use of oxygen cylinders can
White Fungus outbreak updates: What we know so far about the infection 'deadlier' than Black Fungus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp