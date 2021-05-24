'Polite' police give flowers and placards to COVID lockdown violators in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Sunday asked all the 15 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) to instruct its ground staff and beat officers to behave politely with the violators of lockdown and not indulge in any kind of harsh behaviour.

Following this direction, a special drive was conducted by the local police across the city and the ground staff presented flowers and placards with slogans on the importance of staying home to the violators. In many districts, the police also donated packed food to the needy and masks to the people without one.

The violators were made to stand in a line following social distancing and were made to take a pledge that "We will follow the lockdown rules, stay home till the pandemic gets over and will not step out until it is emergency."

Further, the police pasted posters, raised banners and placards with a message saying, "If you hate wearing mask, you are really not going to like the ventilator." The violators were further sensitised about the coronavirus, how dangerous it is and the consequences of not staying home and roaming outside without masks.

The violators were later asked to sensitise the other violators who were seen breaking the norms. The Delhi Police issued 3,019 challans, of which 2,504 are for mask violation and 605 for not following social distancing. Further, the police have issued 7,05,958 challans till date against violations.