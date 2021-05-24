STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

'Polite' police give flowers and placards to COVID lockdown violators in Delhi

A special drive was conducted by the local police across the city and the ground staff presented flowers and placards with slogans on the importance of staying home to the violators.

Published: 24th May 2021 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2021 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Police

Delhi Police (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Sunday asked all the 15 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) to instruct its ground staff and beat officers to behave politely with the violators of lockdown and not indulge in any kind of harsh behaviour. 

Following this direction, a special drive was conducted by the local police across the city and the ground staff presented flowers and placards with slogans on the importance of staying home to the violators. In many districts, the police also donated packed food to the needy and masks to the people without one.

The violators were made to stand in a line following social distancing and were made to take a pledge that "We will follow the lockdown rules, stay home till the pandemic gets over and will not step out until it is emergency." 

Further, the police pasted posters, raised banners and placards with a message saying, "If you hate wearing mask, you are really not going to like the ventilator." The violators were further sensitised about the coronavirus, how dangerous it is and the consequences of not staying home and roaming outside without masks.

The violators were later asked to sensitise the other violators who were seen breaking the norms. The Delhi Police issued 3,019 challans, of which 2,504 are for mask violation and 605 for not following social distancing. Further, the police have issued 7,05,958 challans till date against violations.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Police Delhi lockdown COVID19 Coronavirus Delhi lockdown violators
India Matters
A health worker receives a dose of COVAXIN vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
‘Cases to dip to pre-2nd wave level by early July’
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Healthcare on the brink: A cry for help
A deserted, otherwise busy, NSC Bose Road in Chennai as lockdown intensifies across State. (Photo | Shiba, EPS)
Bizarre strict Covid-19 lockdown orders in Tamil Nadu
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
'Wuhan lab researchers sought hospital care before Covid outbreak'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
Why are researchers worried about Wuhan lab taking hospital care for COVID in 2019 before outbreak?
A picture that went viral on social media, of the couple tieing the knot in the chartered aircraft.
WATCH | Madurai couple gets married mid-air in SpiceJet aircraft, amid TN Covid restrictions
Gallery
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp